HBO Doc ‘Four Hours at the Capitol’ Leads Cinema Eye Honors Broadcast Nominees

The organization announced its first round of nominations, plus its Shorts List and Legacy Award recipient. HBO leads nominations with 11.

Cinema Eye Honors, the organization that recognizes outstanding artistic achievement in nonfiction and documentary films & series, announced the first round of their 2023 awards and nominations at its annual Cinema Eye Fall Lunch held in Los Angeles.

In the five Broadcast categories, HBO film “Four Hours at the Capitol,” an inside look at the January 6th riot, led with three nominations: Broadcast Film, Broadcast Editing and Broadcast Cinematography. Other projects like the Disney+ docuseries “The Beatles: Get Back” and Showtime’s “We Need to Talk About Cosby” also received more than one nomination.

Other announcements at the event include the annual Shorts List, which spotlights 10 of the year’s top documentary short films; and the recipient Legacy Award this year, Terry Zwigoff’s 1995 film “Crumb.”

“I’m glad to find out you don’t have to be dead to receive this award,” Zwigoff said in a written statement. “I guess they figured I’m finally close enough. I’m so old my film career started decades before this Cinema Eye Award existed, so now they have to give me the Honorary version, the ‘Legacy Award.’ This is sort of like the Lifetime Achievement Award or the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award they hand out each year at the Oscars, except I haven’t achieved much in my lifetime, and I generally prefer the company of animals to humans. In any case, it’s a nice honor and I’m in great company judging from the list of prior recipients.”

The full list of Cinema Eye nominations will be announced on Thursday, November 10. The 16th Annual Cinema Eye Honors Awards Ceremony will take place on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Broadcast Film Nominees

“Chernobyl: The Lost Tapes”

Directed by James Jones | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

“Downfall: The Case Against Boeing”

Directed by Rory Kennedy | Netflix

“Four Hours at the Capitol”

Directed by Jamie Roberts | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

“George Carlin’s American Dream”

Directed by Judd Apatow and Michael Bonfiglio | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

“Playing With Sharks”

Directed by Sally Aitken | Disney+

Nonfiction Series Nominees

“The Beatles: Get Back”

Directed by Peter Jackson | Disney+

“Black and Missing”

Directed by Geeta Gandbhir and Samantha Knowles | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

“Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey”

Directed by Rachel Dretzin | Netflix

“LuLaRich”

Directed by Julia Willoughby Nason and Jenner Furst | Amazon Studios

“Mind Over Murder”

Directed by Nanfu Wang | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

Directed by W. Kamau Bell | Showtime

Anthology Series Nominees

“How To with John Wilson”

Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman, Clark Reinking and John Wilson, Executive Producers | HBO

“Origins of Hip Hop”

Peter Bittenbender, Mark Grande, Slane Hatch; Supervising Producers: Amira Lewally and Phoenix Skye Maulella, Executive Producers | A&E

“Prehistoric Planet”

Jon Favreau and Michael Gunton, Executive Producers; Tim Walker, Series Producer | Apple TV+

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

Tom Barry, Adam Hawkins, Eve Kay and Stanley Tucci, Executive Producers; Robin O’Sullivan, Series Producer | CNN

“Women Who Rock”

Jessica Hopper, Rachel Brill, John Varvatos, Derik Murray and Jesse James Miller, Executive Producers | EPIX

“The World According to Jeff Goldblum”

Jeff Goldblum, Jane Root, Sara Brailsford, Keith Addis and Arif Nurmohamed, Executive Producers, Ben Jessop, Series Producer | Disney+

Broadcast Editing Nominees

“37 Words”

Jessica Congdon and Dave Marcus | ESPN

“The Beatles: Get Back”

Jabez Olssen | Disney+

“Four Hours at the Capitol”

Will Grayburn | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

“How to Survive a Pandemic”

Adam Evans and Tyler H. Walk | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

“How To with John Wilson”

Adam Locke-Norton | HBO

“We Need to Talk About Cosby”

Meg Ramsay | Showtime

Broadcast Cinematography Nominees

“Four Hours at the Capitol”

Jamie Roberts | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

“jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”

Coodie Simmons and Danny “DNA” Sorge | Netflix

“Playing With Sharks”

Michael Taylor, Judd Overton, Nathan Barlow and Toby Ralph | Disney+

“Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy”

Andrew Muggleton | CNN

“Tony Hawk: Until the Wheels Come Off”

Sam Jones and Jesse Green | HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max

Legacy Award

“Crumb”

Directed by Terry Zwigoff

Produced by Lynn O’Donnell and Terry Zwigoff

Edited by Victor Livingston

Cinematography by Maryse Alberti

Music by David Bedinghaus

Sound by Scott Breindel

Shorts List

(Cinema Eye’s Annual List of the Year’s Top Short Documentaries)

“Anastasia”

Directed by Sarah McCarthy

“The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone”

Directed by Maya Newell

“In Flow of Words”

Directed by Eliane Esther Bots

“The Joys and Sorrows of Young Yuguo”

Directed by Ilinca Călugăreanu

“Keys to the City”

Directed by Ian Moubayed

“Last Days of August”

Directed by Robert Machoian and Rodrigo Ojeda-Beck

“Long Line of Ladies”

Directed by Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome

The Martha Mitchell Effect

Directed by Anne Alvergue and Debra McClutchy

“Nuisance Bear”

Directed by Jack Weisman and Gabriela Osio Vanden

“Shut Up and Paint”

Directed by Alex Mallis and Titus Kaphar

