Showtime’s ‘City on a Hill’ Canceled After 3 Seasons

“City on a Hill,” Showtime’s drama series starring Kevin Bacon and Aldis Hodge, has been canceled after three seasons.

“‘City on a Hill’ concluded its successful run on Showtime with its Season 3 finale,” a statement from the cable channel reads. “We have had nothing but the best experience working with Kevin Bacon, Aldis Hodge, and the entire cast and crew, led by showrunner Tom Fontana and fellow executive producers including Jennifer Todd and Jorge Zamacona. We offer our sincerest thanks to everyone.”

The news comes a month after the show’s eight-episode third season wrapped in September. The decision was reportedly made at Showtime several months ago, according to sources from the network. The premium cable channel — which currently airs popular TV shows including “Yellowjackets,” “Billions,” and “Your Honor” — went through a major regime change this month when longtime head David Nevins left Paramount, and operations were turned over to Paramount Media Networks’ Chris McCarthy. Nevins, who had been at Showtime since 2010, helped oversee the development of many of the network’s most popular hits, including “Homeland,” “Dexter: New Blood,” and “Shameless.”

Created by Chuck MacLean, “City on a Hill” premiered in 2019. Set in early ’90s Boston, the show starred Bacon and Hodge as John Rohr and DeCourcy Ward, an FBI agent and district attorney who develop a partnership as they band together to weed out corruption within their city’s legal system. Additional cast members included Jill Hennessy, Matthew Del Negro, and Lauren E. Banks. Bacon, Hodge, and showrunner Tom Fontana executive produced the series, along with Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and Barry Levinson.

The show’s three seasons all received relatively positive reviews from critics. In his review of the first season, IndieWire TV critic Ben Travers wrote that the series was “well-balanced and focused on purposeful progress, rather than succumbing to churlish attitudes or salacious material.”

Hodge recently starred in the Warner Bros. film “Black Adam” as DC Comics hero Hawkman, and was cast in Amazon Prime Video’s “Cross” series, based on the James Patterson thriller book franchise. Bacon will appear as himself in Disney+’s “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” later this year and has roles in the upcoming films “The Toxic Avenger,” “Leave the World Behind,” and “Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley.”

