Dan Levy Sets Film Directing Debut with Netflix’s ‘Good Grief’

The Paris-set comedy is also set to star Ruth Negga and Luke Evans.

“Schitt’s Creek” may be over, but the partnership between Dan Levy and Netflix is just getting started. Levy is set to make his directorial debut on “Good Grief,” a new original film produced by the streaming giant and Levy’s Not a Real Production Company. The movie, which Levy also wrote, tells the story of a gay man working through his grief over the death of his mother. While this will be Levy’s first feature film behind the camera, he’s certainly no stranger to the art form, as he won Emmys for both his writing and directing on “Schitt’s Creek.”

Per the official synopsis, Marc Dreyfus chose to distract himself from the loss of his mom with a comfortable marriage. But when his husband also dies, unexpectedly, Marc is forced to finally confront the grief he’s tried so hard to avoid, sending him and his two closest friends on a Parisian weekend of self-discovery.

Levy will also star in the film in addition to his writing and directing duties. The cast also includes Ruth Negga, Himesh Patel, Luke Evans, Celia Imrie, Arnaud Valois, David Bradley, and Jamael Westman. Levy, Megan Zehmer; Stacey Snider, Kate Fenske, and Debra Hayward are serving as producers on the film.

“’Good Grief’ is a cautionary tale about friendship and loss and all the mess that comes with it when the truth is something you’ve evaded for most of your life,” Levy said in a statement. “It’s funny, it’s bittersweet, it’s a project that has helped me work through my own grief. And I hope it does the same for other people as well.”

“Good Grief” is merely the latest addition to Levy’s packed slate of projects. Next year he’ll star in “Haunted Mansion,” Justin Simien’s film based on the popular theme park ride, alongside the likes of Danny Devito, Jamie Lee Curtis, Jared Leto, Owen Wilson, and Winona Ryder. He is also set to appear in “The Idol,” the upcoming HBO series created by Sam Levinson and “The Weeknd.”

Netflix has yet to announce a release date or production timeline for the film. Levy signed a TV and film deal with the streamer back in September 2021.

