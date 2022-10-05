There Was a Time Edgar Wright Was Mistaken for Paul Rudd

The "Last Night in Soho" writer/director and the "Ant-Man" star clarified that they are in fact not the same person after a fan mistook them for one another.

Who knew that Edgar Wright and Paul Rudd were doppelgängers?

Wright hilariously shared an Instagram post highlighting the uncanny comparison (long hair, beard) between him and the “Clueless” actor. “Was asked to sign two publicity photos of me. Happy to oblige,” Wright captioned, before sharing side-by-side photos with Rudd. “To avoid any further confusion on this matter, me and Paul would like to supply two recent photos.”

Wright had written, “This is me! Lots of love!” next to his photo, adding, “This is Paul Rudd. He’s cool too! Lots of love, Edgar W.” to the second photo. Rudd then held up a Post-It with his name and an arrow to clarify which star is which.

Zelda Williams commented, “And Keanu Reeves is just both of you in a leather Matrix trench coat.” Ke Huy Quan added, “This post is so funny! I can’t stop laughing.”

This isn’t the first time Wright has been caught in a moment of confusion over who’s who on social media. Aubrey Plaza shared earlier this year that Wright mistook her “Emily the Criminal” promotional poster for an announcement that she was the next Lara Croft for the “Tomb Raider” franchise.

“My friend Edgar Wright actually saw that and texted me and said, ‘Oh my god, you’re the new Lara Croft? You’re the new Tomb Raider?’ That’s the character in ‘Tomb Raider,'” Plaza said during “The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon.” “And I was like, ‘No, Edgar. That’s my movie, ‘Emily the Criminal.'”

Plaza added, “And he genuinely thought I was cast as the new ‘Tomb Raider.’ And then I looked it up and they actually are casting this role right now. And I was like, ‘Well there you go. The new Tomb Raider, whatever.’”

Even Wright tweeted that it was “100 percent true” about believing Plaza was going to be Lara Croft.

And while the “Tomb Raider” franchise is currently sans a Lara Croft amid the Amazon buyout of MGM, Wright is busy with his own action film project: the Stephen King adaptation “The Running Man,” about a dystopian U.S. in 2025. Wright is set to write and direct the feature; casting has yet to be announced, but it seems like Rudd won’t be on the shortlist.

