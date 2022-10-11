‘Enola Holmes 2’ Trailer: Henry Cavill Joins Millie Bobby Brown

Helena Bonham Carter also stars in the sequel to the 2020 Netflix hit.

The Holmes siblings are on the case.

The latest trailer for Netflix’s “Enola Holmes 2” shows the titular teen sleuth (Millie Bobby Brown) asking her famous brother, Sherlock Holmes (Henry Cavill), for help finding a missing woman. The sequel to the 2020 whodunnit finds Enola once again solving mysteries in 19th-century London while trying to launch her own detective agency. Based on Nancy Springer’s book series, the “Enola Holmes” franchise also stars Helena Bonham Carter, David Thewlis, Louis Partridge, and “Dune” breakout Sharon Duncan-Brewster. The film will begin streaming November 4.

“Stranger Things” star Brown serves as a producer for the film, directed by Harry Bradbeer and written by Jack Thorne, both of whom were responsible for the first film.

Per the official synopsis, fresh off the triumph of solving her first case, Enola Holmes follows in the footsteps of her famous brother and opens her own agency — only to find that life as a female detective-for-hire isn’t as easy as it seems. Resigned to accepting the cold realities of adulthood, she is about to close shop when a penniless matchstick girl offers Enola her first official job: to find her missing sister. But this case proves far more puzzling than expected, as Enola is thrown into a dangerous new world — from London’s sinister factories and colorful music halls to the highest echelons of society and 221B Baker Street itself. As the sparks of a deadly conspiracy ignite, Enola must call upon the help of friends — and Sherlock himself — to unravel her mystery. The game, it seems, is afoot again!

Brown revealed to Total Film (via GamesRadar) that even she was surprised at the massive success of “Enola Holmes” in 2020. “I really didn’t think it would be as successful as it was,” Brown admitted. “Of course, it resonated with me so much – that’s why I did it. I thought, ‘There’s so much potential here.’ But I didn’t realize how much potential. People like Blake Lively messaged me, saying, ‘My daughter wants to be Enola Holmes.’ It started to sink in how much it resonated with everyone else.”

“Enola Holmes 2” premieres November 4 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.