Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in November 2022

The weather is turning crisp and folks are preparing to cuddle up with Amazon Prime Video for the winter ahead (or the slightly less hot season, depending on your location). This month’s mix of content includes Oscar nominees as well as new television shows spread throughout both Prime Video and Freevee.

The main one to keep your eyes on is Hugo Blick’s “The English,” starring Emily Blunt. Set in 1890, the series focuses on aristocratic Englishwoman Lady Cornelia Locke (Blunt), who journeys to the American West seeking revenge for the man she blames for the death of her son. While on her journey, she encounters a Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Chaske Spencer), who is on a similar quest for revenge, and joins up with him to accomplish both of their goals.

In addition to Blunt and Spencer, the cast also includes Stephen Rea, Valerie Pachner, Rafe Spall, Tom Hughes, Toby Jones, and Ciarán Hinds. The series was created by Hugo Blick, whose past credits include British miniseries such as “The Honourable Woman,” “Black Earth Rising,” and “The Shadow Line.” In addition to writing and directing every episode, Blick executive produces with Blunt and Greg Brenman.

All six episodes of the series will debut on Amazon Prime Video November 11.

Here is everything else coming to Amazon Prime Video and Freevee in November 2022.

November 1

“Blade Runner: 2049” (FV)

“Now You See Me” (FV)

“Rise of the Guardians” (FV)

“Superbad” (FV)

“Los Simuldores”

“10 Things I Hate About You”

“2 Days in the Valley”

“A Belle for Christmas”

“American Gigolo” (1980)

“Anita”

“Arthur Christmas”

“Black Rain”

“Brown Sugar”

“Coffy”

“Conan O’Brien Can’t Stop”

“Contraband”

“Cousins”

“Domestic Disturbance”

“Down to Earth”

“Face/Off”

“Fruitvale Station”

“Gunfight at the O.K. Corral”

“Heaven’s Gate”

“High Fidelity”

“Hitman”

“Hitman” (Uncut)

“Invasion of the Body Snatchers” (1956)

“Jacob’s Ladder”

“Jumping the Broom”

“Just Like Heaven”

“Just Wright”

“Kingdom of Heaven”

“Kingdom of Heaven” (Director’s Cut)

“Men at Work”

“Miami Blues”

“MouseHunt”

“Nick of Time”

“Once Upon a Time in the West”

“Primal Fear”

“Prince Avalanche”

“Road to Perdition”

“Salvador”

“Scrooged”

“Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow”

“Silver”

“Something Wild”

“Soul Plane”

“Surviving Christmas”

“Tales From the Darkside: The Movie”

“The Barefoot Contessa”

“The Big Country”

“The Doors”

“The Expendables”

“The Expendables 2”

“The Expendables 3”

“The Machinist”

“The Madness of King George”

“The Manchurian Candidate” (2004)

“The Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult”

“The Pope of Greenwich Village”

“The Professional”

“The Relic”

“The Sum of All Fears”

“Things We Lost in the Fire”

“Thunderbolt and Lightfoot”

“The Tooth Fairy 2”

“Train”

“Tyler Perry’s Daddy’s Little Girls”

“Tyler Perry’s Madea’s Big Happy Family”

“War Horse”

“Win a Date with Tad Hamilton!”

“The Suze Orman Show” Seasons 9-11 (FV)

“A Perfect Getaway” (FV)

“Adventureland” (FV)

“After Earth” (FV)

“Alex Cross” (FV)

“Annihilation” (FV)

“Being John Malkovich” (FV)

“Blade Runner” (FV)

“Broken Flowers” (FV)

“Charlie Wilson’s War” (FV)

“Christmas With the Kranks” (FV)

“Diary of a Mad Black Woman” (FV)

“Due Date” (FV)

“Dune” (1984, FV)

“Fight Club” (FV)

“Gridiron Gang” (FV)

“Jennifer’s Body” (FV)

“Just Go With It” (FV)

“Little Women” (1994, FV)

“Mallrats” (FV)

“Miss Peregrine’s Home For Peculiar Children” (FV)

“Money Monster” (FV)

“Now You See Me 2” (FV)

“October Sky” (FV)

“One Day” (FV)

“Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension” (FV)

“Paul” (FV)

“Paul Blart: Mall Cop” (FV)

“Pixi Saves Christmas” (FV)

“Racing Stripes” (FV)

“Safe House” (FV)

“Salt” (FV)

“Sherlock Gnomes” (FV)

“Something’s Gotta Give” (FV)

“The Land Before Time” (FV)

“The Perfect Guy” (FV)

“The Perks of Being a Wallflower” (FV)

“The Pirates! Band of Misfits” (FV)

“The Place Beyond the Pines” (FV)

“The Time Traveler’s Wife” (FV)

“The Watcher” (FV)

“There’s Something About Mary” (FV)

“Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride” (FV)

“Year One” (FV)

November 2

“Cujo”

“En donde estan los ladrones?”

November 3

“The Cabin in the Woods”

November 4

“My Policeman”

“El Presidente: The Corruption Game” Season 2

November 7

“Judy Justice” Season 2 (FV)

November 9

“Savage x Fenty: Volume 4”

November 10

“Autumn Beast”

“Warm Bodies”

November 11

“The English”

“From the Top of My Lungs”

“La Caida”

“Mammals”

“Play-Doh Squished” (FV)

November 15

“The Mindy Project” Seasons 1-6

“The Suze Orman Show” Seasons 12-14 (FV)

“The Mountain Between Us” (FV)

November 16

“Leverage: Redemption” Season 2 (FV)

“Pasos de heroe”

“The Green Inferno” (FV)

November 17

“Fantastica: A Boonie Bears Adventure” (FV)

November 18

“The People We Hate at the Wedding”

“Busco Novia”

November 22

“Animal Kingdom” Season 6

November 23

“Good Night Oppy”

“Cyrano”

November 24

“The Kid” (FV)

November 27

“Angry Angel”

November 29

“Angel Falls Christmas”

