This month marks the return of Willow (Warwick Davis) in the Disney+ series of the same name.

Disney+ is stuffed to the gills with content this November, both in terms of original programming and new movies. The season finale of “Andor” drops toward the end of the month, and with filming already set to start this year it shouldn’t be too long before fans are reunited with Diego Luna’s Cassian Andor again. On top of that, the long-gestating sequel to the 2007 fairy tale feature “Enchanted” hits the service this month. Amy Adams returns as Princess Giselle, now a mother and wife, who discovers that raising a family could set her up as a new evil stepmother.

But what’s most anticipated has to be the return of Willow (Warwick Davis) in the Disney+ series of the same name. Originally announced at the 2019 D23 Expo, “Willow” is set years after the first film—directed by Ron Howard in 1988—and, per Disney’s synopsis, will be an epic period fantasy series with a modern sensibility set in an enchanted land of breathtaking beauty. The story begins with an aspiring magician from a Nelwyn village and an infant girl destined to unite the realms, who together helped destroy an evil queen and banish the forces of darkness.

The series premiere of “Willow” will drop on Disney+ November 30.

Outside of that here is everything coming to Disney+ in November 2022.

November 2

“Airport Security” Seasons 1-3

“Cesar Milan: Better Human Better Dog” Season 2

“Critter Fixers: Country Vets” Season 4

“Dino Ranch” Season 2

“Locked Up Abroad” Seasons 3-11

“To Catch a Smuggler” Seasons 1-3

“Donna Hay Christmas”

“Andor” Episode 9

“The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers” Episode 6

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” Episode 3

“Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t!” Episode 3

November 3

“Marvel Studios Assembled: The Making of ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law'”

November 4

“The Gift”

“Ocean’s Breath”

“Saving Notre Dame”

“Shortsgiving”

“Director By Night”

“Marvel Studios Legends”

November 7

“Dancing With the Stars” Episode 9

“Breakthrough” Seasons 1-2

“Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown” Season 1

“The Lion Ranger” Season 1

“World’s Deadliest” Season 3

“Th Montaners”

“Save Our Squad With David Beckham”

“The Tatami Time Machine Blues”

“Zootopia+”

“Andor” Episode 10

“The Mighty Ducks: Games Changers” Episode 7

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” Episode 4

“Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t!” Episode 4

November 11

“Eyewitness: D-Day”

“Fire of Love”

“Mary Poppins Returns” (Sing-Along Version)

“Port Security: Hamburg”

“Sea of Shadows”

November 14

“Dancing With the Stars” Episode 10

November 16

“Atlas of Cursed Places” Season 1

“Ice Road Rescue” Season 6

“Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Palace Pals” Season 2

“Ultimate Survival WWII” Season 1

“World’s Deadliest Snakes” Season 1

“Limitless With Chris Hemsworth”

“The Santa Clauses”

“Andor” Episode 11

“The Mighty Ducks: Games Changers” Episode 8

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” Episode 5

“Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t!” Episode 5

November 18

“Game of Sharks”

“Genoa Bridge Disaster”

“Me & Mickey” Season 1

“Mickey and the Roadster Racers: Diggity Dog” Season 1

“Mickey Mousekersize” Season 1

“Virus Hunters”

“Best in Snow”

“Disenchanted”

“Mickey: The Story of a Mouse”

“The Wonderful Autumn of Mickey Mouse”

November 20

“Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodger Stadium”

November 21

“Dancing With the Stars” Finale

November 23

“Egypt With the World’s Greatest Explorer” Season 1

“Last of the Giants: Wild Fish” Season 1

“Puppy Dog Pals” Season 5

“The Villains of Valley View” Season 1

“Witness to Disaster” Season 1

“World’s Deadliest: Jaws and Sins” Season 1

“Andor” Season 1 Finale

“Daddies on Request”

“The Mighty Ducks: Games Changers” Episode 9

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” Episode 6

“The Santa Clauses” Episode 3

“Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t!” Episode 6

November 25

“Heroes of the Sky: The Mighty Eighth Air Force”

“Life and Death in Paradise: Crocs of the Caribbean”

“The Hip Hop Nutcracker”

November 28

“Mickey Saves Christmas”

November 30

“Buried Secrets of WWII” Season 1

“Firebuds” Season 1

“Spidey and His Amazing Friends” Season 2

“The Witch Doctor Will See You Now” Season 1

“Willow” Season 1 Premiere

“The Mighty Ducks: Games Changers” Episode 10

“The Mysterious Benedict Society” Episode 7

“The Santa Clauses” Episode 4

“Sumo Do, Sumo Don’t!” Episode 7

