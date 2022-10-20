Everything Coming to Hulu in November 2022

Robert Siegel returns with the true-life story "Welcome to Chippendales."

In February of this year Hulu unleashed the true crime limited series “Pam & Tommy.” The Emmy-nominated series prompted audiences to look at the nature of celebrity culture, misogyny, and complicity in the wake of the infamous 1990s sex tape that shaped the internet. This month Robert Siegel, one-half of the creative team that brought “Pam & Tommy” to screens, returns with a similar true-life story: “Welcome to Chippendales.”

“Welcome to Chippendales” follows Somen “Steve” Banerjee’s (Kumail Nanjiani) rise and fall in the adult entertainment industry. Matt Shakman directs the series, with Nanjiani, his wife Emily V. Gordon, co-showrunner and writer Siegel, co-showrunner Jenni Konner, and writer Rajiv Joseph among the executive producers.

Per the official synopsis, the sprawling true crime saga “Welcome to Chippendales” tells the outrageous true story of Banerjee, an Indian immigrant who became the unlikely founder of the world’s greatest male-stripping empire. The series charts how Bannerjee went from gas station manager and failed backgammon club owner to the founder of Chippendales and subsequently got caught up in a wild world with drug cartels and hitmen.

“Welcome to Chippendales” premieres on Hulu November 22.

Below is everything else coming to Hulu in November 2022.

November 1

“God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty”

“America’s Next Top Model” Season 23

“Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders” Seasons 11-12

“Girl Code” Seasons 1-2

“My Super Sweet 16” Seasons 4 and 6

“Naruto: Shippuden” Season 1 episodes 366-367

“Punk’d” Seasons 1-2

“True Life” Seasons 11-12

“Undercover Boss” Seasons 7 and 11

“Yu-Gi-Oh!” Season 1C

“12 Dates of Christmas”

“28 Weeks Later”

“8 Mile”

“A Merry Friggin’ Christmas”

“Adaptation”

“Along Came Polly”

“Aquamarine”

“Baby Boy”

“Battle of the Year”

“Black Christmas” (2006)

“The Call”

“Can’t Hardly Wait”

“Carpool”

“Cast Away”

“Catering Christmas”

“Christmas on the Farm”

“City of Angels”

“Dawn of the Dead” (2004)

“Deck the Halls”

“Devil in a Blue Dress”

“Fools Rush In”

“Goodbye Lover”

“Guess Who’s Coming to Christmas”

“Hall Pass”

“Horses of McBride”

“The Hundred-Foot Journey”

“I Am Not Your Negro”

“I Am Number Four”

“I Know What You Did Last Summer”

“I Still Know What You Did Last Summer”

“It’s Christmas Carol!”

“The Jane Austen Book Club”

“Julie & Julia”

“Kollek”

“The Last Song”

“Legends of the Fall”

“The Magic Crystal”

“Mama”

“Mamma Mia!”

“Mas Negro Que La Noche”

“Meet Joe Black”

“Mom and Dad”

“Mr. Popper’s Penguins”

“My Bloody Valentine” (2009)

“My Scientology Movie”

“Nativity 3: Where’s My Donkey?!”

“Nativity Rocks!”

“The Net”

“Nick and Norah’s Infinite Playlist”

“Night of the Living Dead” (1990)

“Norman”

“Not Another Teen Movie”

“Notting Hill”

“The Nutcracker”

“Oblivion”

“Office Space”

“Once Upon a Time in Mexico”

“Open Season 3”

“The Patriot”

“The Perfect Storm”

“Perks of Being a Wallflower”

“Poetic Justice”

“Punch-Drunk Love”

“The Raven”

“Santa Claus: The Movie”

“Santa Who?”

“Say Anything”

“Second Best”

“Secret Window”

“The Sessions”

“Shanghai Knights”

“Shaun of the Dead”

“Silent Hill”

“Snakes on a Plane”

“Snowglobe”

“Sommersby”

“Spanglish”

“Still Alice”

“Stir Crazy”

“The Sweetest Thing”

“Talk to Her”

“Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines”

“Terminator Salvation”

“This Means War”

“The Three Stooges”

“Tootsie”

“Ultraviolet”

“Underworld”

“Underworld Evolution”

“Underworld: Rise of the Lycans”

“Underworld Awakening”

“You Don’t Mess With the Zohan”

November 2

“Saw”

“Saw 2”

“Saw 3”

“Saw 4”

“Saw 5”

“Saw 6”

“Saw 3D”

November 3

“Dreaming Walls”

November 4

“Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War” Series Premiere

“All I Want For Christmas”

“Christmas Child”

“Christmas on Repeat”

“Funny Thing About Love”

“Good Neighbor”

“Menorah in the Middle”

“My Christmas Fiance”

“Noelle”

“Passion of the Christ”

“Santa Games”

“Saving Christmas”

November 7

“Nektronic”

November 8

“War Dogs”

November 9

“All Rise” Season 3A

November 10

“Warm Bodies”

November 11

“Code Name Banshee”

“First Love”

“Fruitvale Station”

“Pil’s Adventure”

November 13

“A Merry Christmas Wish”

“Catch the Fair One”

November 15

“10.0 Earthquake”

“12 Pups of Christmas”

“2:22”

“A Christmas Movie Christmas”

“Christmas Crush”

“Christmas Perfection”

“Every Other Holiday”

“Georgia Rule”

“Ghost Team: Unrated”

“Mistletoe & Menorahs”

“The Dinner”

November 16

“Where is Private Dulaney?”

“Johnny English Strikes Again”

November 17

“Dragons: The Nine Realms” Season 4

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” Series Premiere

“Country Christmas Album”

“My Old School”

“The Spruces and the Pines”

November 18

“An En Vogue Christmas”

“The Forgiven”

“Merry Kissmas”

November 20

“Dual”

November 21

“Death in the Dorms” Complete Series

November 22

“Welcome to Chippendales” Series Premiere

November 24

“A Christmas Winter Song”

“A Unicorn for Christmas”

“Merry Kiss Cam”

November 25

“The Croods: Family Tree” Season 5

“A Snow White Christmas”

“Four Cousins and a Christmas”

“The Immaculate Room”

“Wrong Place”

November 26

“A Banquet”

“Alone Together”

“How to Please a Woman”

November 29

“Planet Sex With Cara Delevingne” Season 1

“Christmas at the Drive-In”

