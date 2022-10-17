Ezra Miller Pleads Not Guilty to Burglary Charges, Could Face 26 Years in Prison

"The Flash" actor was previously arrested multiple times in Hawaii and also faces accusations of grooming and child abuse.

Ezra Miller pled not guilty to felony burglary charges in Vermont after breaking into a neighbor’s home in May 2022.

Miller, who uses they/them pronouns, was charged with felony burglary into an unoccupied dwelling in Stamford, Vermont, on August 8; the charge was issued following the review of a May 1 incident in which Shaftsbury police say Miller stole bottles of gin, vodka, and rum from the home of their neighbor, Isaac Winokour.

Miller faces a maximum of 26 years in prison plus more than $2,000 in fines if found guilty. Miller was told they “can’t abuse or harass” Winokur or another Vermont resident, Aiden Early, as Vermont Superior Court Judge Kerry A. McDonald-Cady said. Miller told the judge, “I do understand,” with attorney Lisa Skelkrot agreeing to the conditions.

Miller was arrested on second-degree assault charges in Hawaii earlier this year and has been accused of grooming multiple minors and sexual abuse. Environmental activist Tokata Iron Eyes, whose parents requested a court-issued protective order against Miller, stated in court documents that the actor met Tokata six years ago when they were 12 and Miller was 23. Iron Eyes’ parents alleged Miller used “violence, intimidation, threat of violence, fear, paranoia, delusions, and drugs to hold sway over a young adolescent Tokata.”

Miller’s upcoming film “The Flash” still has a June 23, 2023, release date set by Warner Bros. Discovery, with Miller filming reshoots on the studio lot.

Miller issued an apology and addressed their mental health concerns in August 2022.

“Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment,” Miller said in a statement. “I want to apologize to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behavior. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

