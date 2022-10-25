‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Trailer: Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes Descend Into Domestic Breakdown

Lizzy Caplan, Josh Radnor, Christian Slater, and Adam Brody also star in the FX on Hulu series, streaming November 17.

What if you woke up one morning and didn’t recognize your life anymore?

Jesse Eisenberg and Claire Danes star as a couple on the brink of divorce in FX on Hulu’s “Fleishman Is in Trouble,” streaming November 17. Parents to two children and both trying to balance family, career, and friendships, the Fleishmans are both in trouble, as it seems.

Based on journalist Taffy Brodesser-Akner’s bestselling novel, “Fleishman Is in Trouble” centers on recently separated 40-something Toby Fleishman (Eisenberg), who dives into the brave new world of app-based dating with the kind of success he never had dating in his youth, before he got married at the tail end of medical school. But just at the start of his first summer of sexual freedom, his ex-wife, Rachel (Danes), disappears, leaving him with the kids and no hint of where she is or whether she plans to return.

As he balances parenting, the return of old friends (Lizzy Caplan and Adam Brody), a promotion at the hospital that is a long time coming, and all the eligible women that Manhattan has to offer, he realizes that he’ll never be able to figure out what happened to Rachel until he can take a more honest look at what happened to their marriage in the first place.

The trailer teases that the series will interrogate “how young love can become old resentment” after years of a relationship.

Josh Radnor, Christian Slater, Meara Mahoney Gross, Maxim Swinton, Michael Gaston, Ralph Adriel, Shi Ne Nielson, and Joy Suprano also star. Author Brodesser-Akner adapted her own novel for the screen and executive produces along with Sarah Timberman, Carl Beverly, and Susannah Grant.

In addition to the FX on Hulu series, Eisenberg confirmed an upcoming reunion with “The Art of Self-Defense” co-star David Zellner and producer Nathan Zellner. “The next movie I’m doing is the Zellner Brothers,’” Eisenberg said earlier this year. “They’re just these brilliant directors that I’ve wanted to work with for a long time, and I’m playing a Sasquatch.”

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” co-star Caplan also opted out of the “Party Down” revival series to film the FX on Hulu series, as well as Paramount+’s “Fatal Attraction” small-screen adaptation opposite Joshua Jackson.

“Fleishman Is in Trouble” premieres November 17 on Hulu.

Check out the trailer below.

