Florence Pugh to Star in Alexander Skarsgård’s Feature Directing Debut ‘The Pack’

The thriller follows a documentary crew that attempts to save an endangered breed of wolves in the Alaskan wilderness.

Florence Pugh has found her next film project, and it will see the “Don’t Worry Darling” star collaborating with yet another actor-turned-director. Pugh has signed on to star in “The Pack,” a new psychological thriller that Alexander Skarsgård is set to direct, IndieWire confirmed.

The original film, which is written by Rose Gilroy, follows a group of documentarians who brave the remote wilderness of Alaska in an effort to save a nearly extinct species of wolves. When the crew is brought back together at a prestigious awards ceremony, tensions flare as a deadly truth threatens to unravel their work. The team lived through the harsh elements of the wild but will a secret they share survive the night?

“Nightcrawler” executive producer Jennifer Fox is producing the film, which is being financed by 30WEST. The film will be seeking distribution at the American Film Market next week, where it is expected to be one of the hottest packages on the market.

“The Pack” is the latest addition to Pugh’s loaded upcoming film slate. The “Midsommar” actress is set to star in two of the most anticipated studio films of 2023: Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer” and Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune: Part Two,” which she is currently filming in Budapest. She’ll also star alongside Morgan Freeman in Zach Braff’s upcoming film “A Good Person.” Other projects include “Puss in Boots: The Last Wish” and Netflix’s “East of Eden.” She also stars in the streamer’s feature “The Wonder,” releasing November 4 in theaters.

Next up, she’ll return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, where she reprises her role as Yelena Belova in “Thunder Bolts.” That film, which hails from director Jake Schreier, will see her join a stacked ensemble cast that includes Harrison Ford, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, David Harbour, and Sebastian Stan.

And while Skarsgård will be turning his attention to directing on “The Pack,” fans still have plenty of upcoming opportunities to see him in front of the camera. He stars alongside Mia Goth in Brandon Cronenberg’s upcoming horror film “Infinity Pool,” and is currently filming the Elizabeth Miller biopic “Lee” with Kate Winslet. He is also attached to Michael Shannon’s upcoming directorial debut “Eric Larue.”

“The Pack” is currently scheduled to begin shooting in March 2023. No release date has been announced.

