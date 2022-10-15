‘Freaky’ Director Slams Studios Over Day-and-Date Releases: ‘Stop Trying to Suck Two D*cks at the Same Time’

Michael Myers is back in theaters this weekend with the release of “ Halloween Ends ,” but you can also watch the legendary killer’s (allegedly) final battle with Laurie Strode from the comfort of your own home.

Universal gave the film a day-and-date release, choosing to begin streaming Haddonfield’s latest nightmare on Peacock on the same day that it opened in theaters. It’s a strategy that has been controversial since its inception. At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Warner Bros. famously announced that all of its new films would begin streaming on HBO Max the same day that they opened in theaters: a move that prompted widespread outcry from Hollywood’s top filmmakers. While that decision was eventually walked back at Warner Bros., the day-and-date trend across studios continues to irk filmmakers who are passionate about the theatrical experience.

Christopher Landon counts himself among that group. The horror maestro behind the “Happy Death Day” series is still bitter about how quickly his 2020 film “ Freaky ” began streaming. In light of “Halloween Ends” streaming on Peacock, he took to Twitter on Saturday to share his thoughts in a passionate thread

“Ooooooh I feel another rant coming on: Today it’s the Day & Date release strategy for ‘Halloween Ends,'” Landon wrote, before offering some simple advice to studios. “Stop doing this. Please. It doesn’t work.”