‘Girls5eva’ Moves from Peacock to Netflix with Season 3 Order

In “Girls5eva,” the eponymous girl group declares that they’re “gonna be famous 5eva cause 4eva’s too short.” But the show’s run on Peacock was destined to be much shorter, as the Tina Fey-produced series is taking its third season elsewhere: Netflix has now acquired and renewed the series for a third season, while holding co-exclusive rights to stream the first two. That means Seasons 1 and 2 will be offered on both Netflix and original home Peacock, but Netflix will be the exclusive home for Season 3.

Among Peacock’s most high-profile shows, “Girls5eva” was created by Meredith Scardino, with Fey and Robert Carlock serving as executive producers. It also boasts a cast of prominent names from the worlds of music and musical theatre, including Sara Bareilles, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Paula Pell, and Busy Philipps.

“Our deepest thanks to Peacock for bringing ‘Girls5eva’ to life and supporting us creatively at every turn since the first pitch. And we are endlessly grateful to our partners at NBCU for their boundless commitment. Today, we are thrilled to announce that our reunited girl group will be re-reunited at Netflix. We are so thankful to everyone at the streamer who fell in love with our music-filled comedy. We cannot wait to introduce Dawn, Wickie, Summer, and Gloria to the global Netflix audience. Well, not fully introduce, if you look closely, ‘Girls5eva’ can be seen in the background of the Woodstock ’99 documentary setting a porta potty on fire,” Scardino, Tina Fey, Richmond, and Carlock said in a statement shared with IndieWire by Netflix.

“We are so happy to bring ‘Girls5eva’ to Netflix,” Netflix vice president of comedy series Tracey Pakosta added. “Just like the show, we are so excited to reunite with this amazing team.”

The first two seasons on Peacock earned strong reviews from critics, with IndieWire’s Kristen Lopez writing that “’Girls5eva’ always feels too short because you’re laughing at everything packed into the episodes. If you grew up following the teen music scene during the new millennium you’ll find everything you loved (and a bunch of stuff you missed) in the series. It’s a loving tribute to the music we loved — and the themes we’ve hopefully moved away from.”

No word yet on a Season 3 production start date.

