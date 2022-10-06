Rian Johnson’s ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ to Premiere in Theaters with Special Sneak Peek Event

The "Knives Out" sequel makes history as the first Netflix film to debut across AMC, Regal, and Cinemark prior to its streaming premiere December 23.

Rian Johnson is throwing another twist into the rollout of his highly anticipated “Knives Out” sequel, “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.”

The Netflix film will host a special one-week-only sneak preview event in theaters this Thanksgiving prior to releasing globally on the streamer December 23. The preview event is from November 23 through 29 across approximately 600 theaters nationwide, with additional theaters around the world. Tickets go on sale October 10 here.

The film hosted its world premiere at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival. Written and directed by Academy Award nominee Johnson, the follow-up to his 2019 hit “Knives Out” will be the first-ever Netflix film to debut across all three major US theatrical chains: AMC, Regal, and Cinemark.

The film will also play in additional select theaters in the U.S. and internationally including Canada, the UK, Ireland, Italy, Germany, Spain, Israel, Australia, and New Zealand.

“I’m over the moon that Netflix has worked with AMC, Regal, and Cinemark to get Glass Onion in theaters for this one-of-a-kind sneak preview,” Johnson said in a press statement. “These movies are made to thrill audiences, and I can’t wait to feel the energy of the crowd as they experience ‘Glass Onion.’ Between this and the release on Netflix in December, I’m excited that audiences around the world will be able to enjoy the film!”

The sequel film follows Daniel Craig returning as detective Benoit Blanc as he investigates a new murder on a Greek island. The ensemble cast includes Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, and Madelyn Cline, with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista. Written and directed by Johnson and produced alongside his partner Ram Bergman under their T-Street banner, the film will stream December 23.

“We’re excited to offer fans an exclusive sneak preview of Rian’s incredible film,” Scott Stuber, Head of Global Film at Netflix, said. “Given the excitement surrounding the premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival, we hope fans will enjoy this special theatrical event in celebration of the film’s global debut on Netflix in December.”

IndieWire’s Kate Erbland wrote that the sequel is “zippily and zanily its own thrill ride, and Johnson can’t churn these babies out fast enough.”

For all the details on “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,” click here.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.