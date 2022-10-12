‘Glee’ Controversies Take Center Stage in Upcoming Discovery+ Docuseries

Ample Entertainment produces the upcoming series, which will look at the drama behind the Emmy-winning teen musical comedy.

When “Glee” premiered on Fox in 2009, it instantly became a ratings success and an object of intense fandom. But between the deaths of young stars Cory Monteith, Mark Salling and Naya Rivera, and the allegations of on-set bullying on the part of series lead Lea Michele, the show has become just as well known for the drama surrounding its production as its actual plotlines.

Those controversies will be explored in a new three-part documentary series ordered by the streamer Discovery+. Currently untitled, the series is produced by Ample Entertainment, best known for producing documentary series such as this year’s “The Invisible Pilot” on HBO. ID Productions serves as an additional producer on the docuseries.

The project will include interviews with cast and crew members about their time on the show, which ran for six seasons from 2009 to 2015. The series will also address many of the controversies and tragedies surrounding various cast members, including the death of Monteith in the middle of the series from a heroin overdose, Salling’s conviction on charges of child pornography and subsequent suicide, and the accusations of racism and poor behavior from Michele from several of her cast members.

Created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuck and Ian Brennan, “Glee” focused on the underdog show choir at William McKinley High School in Lima, Ohio. The series starred Matthew Morrison as the club’s teacher Will Schuster, and followed the choir members as they navigated competitions and personal issues. Other cast members included Jane Lynch, Dianna Agron, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Kevin McHale, Jenna Ushkowitz, Heather Morris, Darren Criss, and Chord Overstreet. The series was produced by 20th Century Television.

Although it faced declining ratings in its later seasons, “Glee” was highly successful in its early years, and launched something of a multimedia franchise, with a reality competition series, live tours, a 3D movie and several successful cover singles spinning out from the main series. The show helped to establish Murphy as one of the biggest TV creators in the industry, and retains a large and active fandom to this day.

News of the docuseries was first reported by Deadline.

