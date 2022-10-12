‘God Forbid’ Trailer Explores the Jerry Falwell Jr. Sex Scandal That Rocked Headlines

Executive-produced by Adam McKay, the documentary will premiere November 1 on Hulu.

Hulu is exploring the private life of Evangelical Christian leader Jerry Falwell Jr. The streamer has dropped a trailer for “God Forbid: The Sex Scandal That Brought Down a Dynasty,” an upcoming documentary exploring the scandal that lead to Falwell’s fall from grace in his community.

The documentary is built around interviews with Giancarlo Granda, who met Fallwell’s wife Becki as a pool attendant at the Fontainebleau Hotel in Miami Beach and engaged in a years-long affair with her. Granda alleged that the affair occurred with the knowledge and approval of Jerry Falwell, and that he occasionally watched the two have sex, which he has denied.

News of the affair became public in 2020, when Reuters published a story based on Granda’s account. The resulting controversy forced Falwell to resign from his position as president of Liberty University, the Evangelical University established by his father. Since then, it has been reported that both Donald Trump and his then-attorney Michael Cohen assisted in helping Falwell keep the affair a secret.

“As a pool attendant, I’ve been hit on, but if I would have known that accepting this woman’s invitation to go back to her hotel room would have lead to a scandal involving the president of the largest Christian university in the world and the president of the United States, I would have walked away and just enjoyed my private life,” Granda said in the trailer.

The film is directed by Billy Corben, best known for his series of “Cocaine Cowboys” documentaries, about the Miami drug trade. Corben executive produces “God Forbid” with Alfred Spellman for Rakontur and Adam McKay and Todd Schulman for HyperObject.

Jerry and Becki Falwell both spoke about the scandal in an interview with Vanity Fair earlier this year. During the interview, Becki Falwell accused Granda of assaulting her in 2018, four years after she ended the affair, by pressuring her into sex. Granda has not yet commented on the allegation.

“God Forbid” premieres on Hulu November 1. Watch the trailer below.

