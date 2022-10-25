‘Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ Trailer: Dave Bautista Kidnaps Kevin Bacon

Chris Pratt, Pom Klementieff, and Karen Gillan also star, while Maria Bakalova makes her debut voicing Cosmo the Space Dog.

The best holiday present? Kevin Bacon joining the MCU.

A sneak peek at “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” confirms Bacon’s first foray into Marvel, with the “Footloose” icon playing…himself. Turns out Star-Lord’s (Chris Pratt) fandom for Bacon inspired the perfect Christmas present for the lovelorn Star-Lord to get over Gamora (Zoe Saldana).

Drax (Dave Bautista) and Mantis (Pom Klementieff) travel to Hollywood to bring the “legendary Kevin Bacon” into outer space. When Star-Lord may have been the fish out of water in the celestial space, these extraterrestrials stick out in L.A.

Special appearances by Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Nebula (Karen Gillan), and Maria Bakalova’s first turn voicing Cosmo the Space Dog also mark the Disney+ holiday special, streaming November 25.

Director James Gunn shared the teaser trailer, tweeting, “Our holiday gift to you. And, yes, when I said the #GotGHolidaySpecial was going to debut my new favorite MCU character, that favorite character is Kevin Bacon.”

“The ‘Holiday Special’ is the greatest thing I’ve ever done in my life,” Gunn previously said, citing it’s an “epilogue” to Marvel’s Phase 4. “It’s totally ridiculous, and every day we can’t believe that we’re making it. We all completely love it. It is unlike anything that anyone’s ever seen before. I can’t wait for people to see it. And it’s out pretty soon. You know, it’s out this Christmas.”

To Entertainment Tonight, Gunn added, “We get all the holiday goodness that we would expect from a ‘Guardians’ Christmas Special with very little understanding of what Christmas is because they are in outer space.”

Meanwhile, while the holiday special introduces the MCU superheroes to new places, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” has a few fresh faces: Will Poulter, Sylvester Stallone, and Chukwudi Iwuji join the cast. The trailer for the film debuted at 2022 Comic-Con but has yet to be released to the public amid unfinished VFX effects. The upcoming third and final “Guardians of the Galaxy” movie is set for a May 5, 2023 release.

“The majority of the last 10 years of my life have been spent working on & thinking about the Guardians,” Gunn wrote on Twitter earlier this year. “I still have a long road ahead of me with VFX & editing, but it was still momentous to me. It is somewhat simple to explain to others how much I love this cast & crew. It is more difficult to explain how much I love these characters — that I see them as parts of myself & parts of those I love, & filming them, & writing their words, is a way of expressing that love.”

“The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special” premieres November 25 on Disney+.

Check out the trailer below.

Our Holiday gift to you – 11.25.22 – only on Disney+ pic.twitter.com/1M0Ky89sWA — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) October 25, 2022

