Harrison Ford Sets Marvel Debut with ‘Captain America: New World Order’ Opposite Anthony Mackie

Ford takes over the role of General Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross following William Hurt's death in March 2022.

Harrison Ford is finding fortune and glory with his latest role, marking the Academy Award nominee’s Marvel debut.

Ford is set to play General Thaddeus “Thunderbolt” Ross in “Captain America: New World Order,” opposite Anthony Mackie as the superhero following the events of “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Disney+ series. Shira Haas, Tim Blake Nelson, and Carl Lumbly are also starring in the Phase 5 MCU film. Deadline first reported the casting.

Ford’s role of General Ross is a top-ranking military official who comes to lead the team of antiheroes known as the Thunderbolts. William Hurt previously played the character in Marvel films ranging from 2008’s “The Incredible Hulk” to 2021’s “Black Widow.” Hurt died in March 2022 at age 71.

“Captain America: New World Order” is set to be directed by Julius Onah. “The Falcon and the Winter Solider” creator Malcolm Spellman penned the script with series staff writer Dalan Musson; Spellman will also produce alongside Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige.

“New World Order” is slated for a May 3, 2023 release and marks the fourth film for Phase 5. “Thunderbolts” spinoff and “Blade” installments are respectively set to follow.

Outside of the MCU, Ford returns to TV with his first major series role on AppleTV+’s “Shrinking,” created by Jason Segel, Brett Goldstein, and Bill Lawrence. Ford plays a blunt “blue-collar shrink” who has been recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. A release date for the series has yet to be announced.

Ford also is back as Indiana Jones for a fifth film installment in the franchise. Directed by James Mangold, the yet-untitled film wrapped production in February 2022 and is currently set for a June 30, 2023 release from Disney. A sneak peek was shown to fans at the D23 expo. Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Antonio Banderas, Thomas Kretschmann, Boyd Holbrook, Shaunette Renée Wilson, and Toby Jones also star in the film.

“‘Indiana Jones’ movies are about mystery and adventure, but they’re also about heart,” Ford told the D23 crowd. “And we have a really human story to tell, as well as a movie that will kick your ass.”

Ford confirmed his final turn as Indiana Jones for the fifth film, adding, “This is it. I will not fall down for you again.” The fifth “Indiana Jones” film is the first not directed by Steven Spielberg and without George Lucas’ involvement. Spielberg still executive produces the feature.

