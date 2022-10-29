Henry Cavill Exits ‘The Witcher,’ Replaced by Liam Hemsworth in Season 4

The news comes as Cavill prepares to dive back into the DC universe as Superman.

Henry Cavill has exited “The Witcher,” and the role of Geralt of Rivia will be played by Liam Hemsworth beginning in Season 4. Cavill will still appear in Season 3 of the Netflix series, which is already completed and is expected to stream next summer.

The shocking news was announced on the show’s official social media accounts on Saturday, with both actors releasing statements explaining that the change was amicable.

“My journey as Geralt of Rivia has been filled with both monsters and adventures, and alas, I will be laying down my medallion and my swords for Season 4,” Cavill said. “In my stead, the fantastic Mr Liam Hemsworth will be taking up the mantle of the White Wolf. As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men.”

“Henry Cavill has been an incredible Geralt, and I’m honoured that he’s handing me the reins and allowing me to take up the White Wolf’s blades for the next chapter of his adventure,” Hemsworth said in his own statement. “Henry, I’ve been a fan of yours for years and was inspired by what you brought to this beloved character. I may have some big boots to fill, but I’m truly excited to be stepping into ‘The Witcher’ world.”

While Cavill did not offer a reason for stepping away from the role, the casting change coincides with the news that he will once again be playing Superman in another standalone film from Warner Bros. Cavill appeared as Superman in a “Black Adam” post-credits scene, and soon announced that there was more to come.

“I wanted to make it official — I am back as Superman,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded.”

Cavill’s Superman will be a part of a major creative overhaul at Warner Bros. under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, who were recently named chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios and will be tasked with building a cinematic universe that rivals what Kevin Feige has done with Marvel.

