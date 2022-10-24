Henry Cavill Confirms Return as Superman: ‘I Wanted to Make It Official’

After Cavill's mid-credits cameo in "Black Adam," the star confirmed he will be donning the Superman cape once more for a standalone DC film.

It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Henry Cavill confirming he’s Superman once again.

After Cavill seemingly hung up his DCU cape after Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” in 2017, the actor confirmed he is returning to the DCU in an Instagram post.

“I wanted to make it official — I am back as Superman,” Cavill said while thanking fans for their “patience” during the process.

“A very small taste of what’s to come, my friends,” Cavill captioned. “The dawn of hope renewed. Thank you for your patience, it will be rewarded.”

Cavill was cast by director Snyder in 2010, playing Superman in “Man of Steel,” “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,” and “Justice League.”

Cavill returned as Superman in a mid-credits sequence for “Black Adam,” starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular anti-hero. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johnson was integral in having Cavill come back: former DC executive Walter Hamada initially denied Cavill’s credits cameo, with the “Black Adam” production forced to film Superman with a body double and test screened the sequence without showing the character’s face. In September 2022, Cavill filmed his part weeks before the “Black Adam” premiere after the deal was closed.

“Black Adam” co-star Johnson recently told Entertainment Tonight that the film could not have worked without an appearance by Superman. “We’ve established Black Adam as the most powerful and unstoppable force on our planet. But the fans have been so passionate about, as we have been, where’s the most unstoppable force in the universe?” Johnson said, citing the superhero. “‘Where is he?’ Well, just like I fought hard for ‘Black Adam’ for 15 years, [producers] Dany [Garcia] has been fighting for six years, Hiram [Garcia] has been fighting for six years, we’ve all been fighting for this moment. So, I will say this, ‘Welcome home!'”

Additionally, “Batman v Superman” star Ben Affleck returns as Batman in “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” after similar reshoots. Oscar winner Affleck previously announced he was hanging up the cape for Batman in 2019. However, the “Deep Water” actor was confirmed to appear in “The Flash,” in theaters June 23, 2023. Former “Batman” star Michael Keaton is also set to reprise his role from the Tim Burton-helmed installments for the film.

