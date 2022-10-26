IDA Documentary Awards and Cinema Eye Honors Reveal Influential Feature Short and Long Lists

The IDA Awards and Cinema Eye Honors shortlists show where the Oscar winds blow.

Add some new titles to the field of documentary award contenders with the announcement of the IDA Documentary Awards shortlist of 25 features and 24 shorts. Among the usual suspects also included on the Cinema Eye Honors Audience Long List are “All That Breathes,” “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” “Fire of Love,” “Mija,” “Moonage Daydream,” “Navalny,” and “The Territory.”

One dramatic IDA and Cinema Eye snub: Margaret Brown’s exploration of the legacy of Africatown, Alabama, “Descendant” (Netflix), which was included in both the Critics Choice Documentary Award nominations and the DOC NYC shortlist.

Rick Pérez, IDA’s Executive Director, stated: “This year’s Best Feature Documentary and Best Short Documentary shortlists reflect a growing awareness that multiple perspectives are necessary to better reflect the worldwide popularity of the form and to recognize the global community of artists working in the field.”

The IDA will reveal its nominations on November 11, 2022. The 38th IDA awards will take place on December 10, 2022, at the usual location: the Paramount Theater on the Paramount Studios Lot.

Independent committees of 310 documentary makers, curators, critics, and industry experts from 52 countries will select from the shortlists up to 10 nominees in each of the feature and short documentary categories. The IDA received 806 total submissions in all categories; 40 percent are internationally produced or co-produced projects from 86 countries.

Following the nomination announcement on November 11, IDA members will have access to view each of the nominated films (starting November 18) in order to vote for Best Feature Documentary and Best Short Documentary.

The New Yorker distributed eight of the shortlisted feature and short documentaries; and HBO Documentary Films/HBO Max, Neon, and Netflix released four; The New York Times Op-Docs streamed three; POV/POV Shorts, and National Geographic distributed two.

Additional IDA Awards will be presented in the following categories: Best Curated Series, Best Episodic Series, Best Multi-Part Documentary, Best TV Feature Documentary or Mini-Series, Best Short Form Series, Best Stand-Alone Audio Documentary, Best Multi-Part Audio Documentary or Series, David L. Wolper Student Documentary Award, Best Music Documentary, Best Director, Best Cinematography, Best Editing, Best Writing, Best Music Score, ABC News VideoSource Award, and the Pare Lorentz Award.

Best Feature Documentary Shortlist

“1341 Frames of Love and War” (Israel, United States, United Kingdom | Yes Docu | Director/Producer: Ran Tal. | Producer: Sarig Peker)

“After A Revolution” (Libya, Italy, United Kingdom | EYESTEELFILM | Director/Producer: Giovanni Buccomino | Producers: Naziha Arebi, Alessandro Carroli)

“All that Breathes” (India, United States, United Kingdom | Sideshow and Submarine Deluxe, HBO Documentary Films | Director/Producer: Shaunak Sen | Producers: Aman Mann, Teddy Leifer)

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed” (United States | NEON, HBO | Director/Producer: Laura Poitras | Producers: Howard Gertler, John Lyons, Nan Goldin, Yoni Golijov)

“Delikado” (United States, Philippines, Australia | POV | Director: Karl Malakunas | Producers: Marty Syjuco, Michael Collins, Kara Magsanoc-Alikpala)

“Etilaat Roz” (Afghanistan | Director/Producer: Abbas Rezaie | Producer: Zaki Daryabi)

“Fire of Love” (Canada, Japan | Neon, National Geographic | Director/Producer: Sara Dosa | Producers: Shane Boris, Ina Fichman)

“Geographies of Solitude” (Canada | Films We Like | Director/Producer: Jacquelyn Mills | Producer: Rosalie Chicoine Perreault)

“Hidden Letters” (United States, Norway, China | Independent Lens | Directors: Violet Feng, Qing Zhao | Producer: Mette Cheng Munthe-Kaas)

“A House Made of Splinters” (Denmark, Finland, Ukraine | Director: Simon Lereng Wilmont | Producer: Monica Hellström)

“Katrina Babies” (United States | HBO Documentary Films, HBO Max | Director/Producer: Edward Buckles, Jr. | Producers: Audrey Rosenberg, Rebecca Teitel)

“Lyra” (United Kingdom | Cinephil | Director/Producer: Alison Millar | Producer: Jackie Doyle)

“Mija” (United States | Disney+ | Director: Isabel Castro | Producers: Tabitha Breese, Yesenia Tlahuel)

“Moonage Daydream” (United States | NEON, Universal | Director/Producer: Brett Morgen)

“Navalny” (United States, Germany, Russian Federation | Warner Bros Pictures, CNN Films, HBO Max | Director: Daniel Roher | Producers: Odessa Rae, Diane Becker, Melanie Miller, Shane Boris)

“Nelly & Nadine” (Sweden, Belgium, Norway | Wolfe Releasing | Director: Magnus Gertten | Producer: Ove Rishøj Jensen)

“No Simple Way Home” (United Kingdom, South Africa, South Sudan | Generation Africa – STEPS | Director: Akuol de Mabior | Producers: Sam Soko, Don Edkins, Tiny Mungwe)

“The Pawnshop” (Poland | Syndicado | Director/Producer: Lukasz Kowalski | Producer: Anna Mazerant)

“Sansón and Me” (Mexico, United States | Cinema Guild | Director: Rodrigo Reyes | Producer: Su Kim)

“Singing on the Rooftops” (Spain | Inicia Films | Director: Enric Ribes | Producer: Valérie Delpierre)

“A Story of Bones” (United Kingdom | Directors: Joseph Curran, Dominic Aubrey de Vere | Producer: Yvonne Isimeme Ibazebo)

“The Territory” (Brazil, United States | National Geographic | Director/Producer: Alex Pritz | Producers: Darren Aronofsky, Sigrid Dyekjær, Will N. Miller, Gabriel Uchida, Lizzie Gillett)

“Three Minutes – A Lengthening” (Netherlands | Neon, SuperLTD | Director: Bianca Stitger | Producers: Floor Onrust, Steve Mcqueen)

“Waters of Pastaza” (Portugal | Syndicado | Director/Producer: Inês T. Alves | Producer: Ico Costa)

“Young Plato” (Ireland, United Kingdom, Belgium | Autlook Film Sales | Directors: Neasa Ní Chianáin, Declan McGrath | Producers: David Rane, Hanne Phlypo, Céline Nusse, Jackie Doyle)

Best Short Documentary Shortlist

“ᎤᏕᏲᏅ” (What They’ve Been Taught) (United States | L.A. Times Shorts Docs | Director: Brit Hensel | Producers: Taylor Hensel, Adam Mazo, Kavita Pillay, Tracy Rector)

“And Then They Burn the Sea” (Qatar | Square Eyes | Director: Majid Al-Remaihi | Producer: Basel Owies)

“Angola Do You Hear Us? Voices From A Plantation Prison” (United States | MTV Documentary Films | Director: Cinque Northern | Producer: Catherine Gund)

“Beirut Dreams in Color” (Lebanon, United States, United Kingdom | The Guardian | Director: Michael Collins | Producers: Marty Syjuco, James Costa, Sarah Kaskas)

“The Benevolents” (Canada | The New York Times Op-Docs | Director/Producer: Sarah Baril Gaudet)

“Bounty” (United States | Directors: Ben Pender-Cudlip, Dawn Neptune Adams, Maulian Dana | Directors/Producers: Adam Mazo, Tracy Rector | Producer: Ben Pender-Cudlip)

“Coming Home” (United States | POV Shorts | Directors/Producers: Naim Naif, Margot Bowman | Producer: Meghan Doherty)

“The Dreamlife of Georgie Stone” (Australia, United States | Netflix | Directors/Producers: Maya Newell | Producers: Sophie Hyde, Matthew Bate, Lisa Sherrard)

“The Elephant Whisperers” (United States | Netflix | Director: Kartiki Gonsalves | Producers: Guneet Monga, Achin Jain)

“Fatima In Kabul” (Canada, Afghanistan | CBC – Canadian Broadcasting Corporation/CBC Distribution | Director/Producer: Brishkay Ahmed)

“Haulout” (United Kingdom | Rise And Shine World Sales | Directors/Producers: Evgenia Arbugaeva, Maxim Arbugaev)

“Heart Valley” (United Kingdom | The New Yorker, Condé Nast | Director/Producer: Christian Cargill | Producers: Lily Wakeley, Kiran Sidhu)

“Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive” (United Kingdom, United States | Netflix | Director: Ian Derry. Producers: Mike Brett, Jo-Jo Ellison, Steve Jamison)

“Holding Moses” (United States | The New Yorker | Directors/Producers: Rivkah Beth Medow, Jen Rainin)

“Holy Cowboys” (India, United States, United Kingdom | Director/Producer: Varun Chopra. Producer: Anna Hashmi)

“I Am Trying to Remember” (Czech Republic, Islamic Republic Of Iran | Europe Media Nest s.r.o. | Director: Pegah Ahangarani | Producer: Kaveh Farnam)

“In Flow of Words” (Netherlands | The New Yorker, Condé Nast | Director: Eliane Esther Bots | Producer: Manon Bovenkerk)

“The Joys And Sorrows Of Young Yuguo” (United States, United Kingdom | Netflix | Director: Ilinca Călugăreanu | Producer: Mara Adina)

“Love, Barbara” (United States | Director/Producer: Brydie O’Connor | Producer: Myriam Schroeter)

“MINK!” (United States | The New York Times Op-Docs | Director: Ben Proudfoot | Producer: Rachel Greenwald)

“not even for a moment do things stand still” (United States | The New York Times Op-Docs | Director/Producer: Jamie Meltzer | Producers: Annie Marr, Suzanne Brennan Firstenberg)

“Nuisance Bear” (Canada | The New Yorker | Director Gabriela Osio Vanden, Director/Producer: Jack Weisman

“The Silent Shore” (France | The New Yorker, Condé Nast Entertainment | Directors/Producers: Nathalie Giraud, Timothée Corteggiani | Producer: Anne Bruneau)

“Two-Spirit” (Colombia | The New Yorker | Director: Mónica Taboada-Tapia | Producer: Beto Rosero)

Cinema Eye Honors unveiled this year’s Audience Choice Long List as well as the 2023 Unforgettables.

The 16th Cinema Eye Honors is continuing the tradition of the Audience Choice Prize Long List, 16 films selected by the Cinema Eye Feature Film Nominations Committee for their “ability to engage, entertain, inspire, outrage, aggravate or otherwise connect with audiences.” Voting is open on the Cinema Eye website for global documentary-philes to select the 10 final nominees. Voting closes at 11:59 p.m. PT on November 1, 2022.

Each year, tens of thousands of global documentary audience members have participated in final voting for this award, which has gone to favorites such as “Free Solo,” “The September Issue,” “The King of Kong,” and “Boys State.” In 10 out of the 11 past years, the eventual Oscar winner for Best Documentary Feature was an Audience Choice Prize nominee.

This year, there is significant overlap in the films recognized on both the Unforgettables list and the Audience Choice Long List. In all, 11 films appear on both lists: “All That Breathes,” “All the Beauty and the Bloodshed,” “Fire of Love,” “In Her Hands,” “Last Flight Home,” “Mija,” “My Old School,” “Navalny,” “Nothing Compares,” “Sr.,” and “The Territory.”

Cinema Eye will announce its full list of nominations, including the 10 films selected by global documentary lovers for the Audience Choice Prize, on Thursday, November 10. Audience Choice final voting will open in December. The 16th Annual Cinema Eye Awards Ceremony will take place January 12, 2023, at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens.

Both of this year’s lists are below.

The Unforgettables

Mohammad Saud and Nadeem Shehzad

“All That Breathes”

Nan Goldin

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Chun Siev

“Bad Axe”

Rebeca Huntt

“Beba”

Katia and Maurice Krafft

“Fire of Love”

Gabby Giffords

“Gabby Giffords Won’t Back Down”

Reid Davenport

“I Didn’t See You There”

Zarifa Ghafari

“In Her Hands”

Eli Timoner

“Last Flight Home”

Doris Muñoz

“Mija”

Brandon Lee

“My Old School”

Alexei Navalny

“Navalny”

Sinead O’Connor

“Nothing Compares”

Robert Downey Sr.

“Sr.”

Bitaté Uru Eu Wau Wau and Neidinha Bandeira

“The Territory”

The Audience Choice Prize Long List

“All That Breathes”

Directed by Shaunak Sen

“All the Beauty and the Bloodshed”

Directed by Laura Poitras

“The Balcony Movie”

Directed by Pawel Lozinski

“Fire of Love”

Directed by Sara Dosa

“Good Night Oppy”

Directed by Ryan White

“Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song”

Directed by Dan Geller and Dayna Goldfine

“In Her Hands”

Directed by Tamana Ayazi and Marcel Mettelsiefen

“Last Flight Home”

Directed by Ondi Timoner

“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues”

Directed by Sacha Jenkins

“Mija”

Directed by Isabel Castro

“Moonage Daydream”

Directed by Brett Morgen

“My Old School”

Directed by Jono McLeod

“Navalny”

Directed by Daniel Roher

“Nothing Compares”

Directed by Kathryn Ferguson

“Sr.”

Directed by Chris Smith

“The Territory”

Directed by Alex Pritz

