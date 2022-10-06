‘Inside Amy Schumer’ Season 5 Trailer: Amy Schumer Is the Mother of All Comedy

Ellie Kemper, Olivia Munn, Cazzie David, and Tim Meadows guest star in the Paramount+ sketch series.

Amy Schumer is ready to dive back into herself.

Season 5 of “Inside Amy Schumer” officially premieres October 20 on Paramount+, six years after the series went off Comedy Central. “I wanted to bring back ‘Inside Amy Schumer’ to burn any remaining bridges,” Schumer said. “‘Inside Amy Schumer’ is returning for another season, and it’s better than ever. Well, not as good as Season 3, but close. We will be airing on the hottest piece of ass, Paramount+. So, sit down and open your pants (so you’re comfortable, not in a sexual way) because we’re not holding anything back. You won’t want to miss the show that will finally get me canceled.”

The next season will consist of five episodes, with two episodes available to stream the day of the premiere, with the remaining three episodes following weekly.

“I just want to make people laugh and I’m proud of this new season,” Schumer added. “Episodes we created almost 10 years ago still resonate today which is wild, but it made me realize we could do it again.”

Related 'Frasier' Revival with Kelsey Grammer Greenlit at Paramount+

'11 Minutes' Is an Agonizing, Aimless Recap of the 2017 Las Vegas Shooting Related Quentin Tarantino's Favorite Movies: 40 Films the Director Wants You to See

7 New Netflix Shows in October 2022 -- and the Best Reasons to Watch

Paramount+ and MTV Entertainment Studios produce Season 5 of “Inside Amy Schumer.” The new season includes guest stars Ellie Kemper, Olivia Munn, Cazzie David, Bridget Everett, Michael Ian Black, Tim Meadows, Amber Tamblyn, Chris Parnell, Jesse Williams, and Laura Benanti. Schumer transforms into an astronaut, a mock “Bachelorette” contestant, a detective, and, tying in with Schumer’s real life, a mother.

Schumer previously reflected on the changes to her stand-up and comedy style, saying, “It definitely used to be fully a persona, and it feels really good to get closer to me. I love playing a monster, just like the worst white woman, but I’m getting further and further away from that [in my act].”

As the IndieWire review for Season 4 of “Inside Amy Schumer” pointed out, “Between Seasons 3 and 4, Schumer became a bonafide movie star.”

The B+ review continued, “But instead of treating ‘Inside’ like a day job, she’s continuing to use it as a platform. Sometimes she strikes out, but she’s still got a hell of a swing.”

“Inside Amy Schumer” premieres October 20 on Paramount+.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.