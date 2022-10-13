Issa Rae: Ezra Miller Crisis Reveals How Far Hollywood Will Go to ‘Protect Offenders’

Issa Rae, who has an eight-figure deal at WarnerMedia's HBO, slammed Warner Bros. Discovery's attempts to save "The Flash" amid Miller's abuse accusations.

Issa Rae isn’t shying away from calling out Ezra Miller as an example of a “repeat offender” in Hollywood.

Emmy winner Rae, who signed an eight-figure, five-year deal with WarnerMedia in 2021, addressed the controversy surrounding “The Flash” actor Miller following multiple felony charges and abuse allegations. Rae slammed the lack of a “backbone” in the film industry when dealing with “repeat offenders” like Miller, who identifies as non-binary and uses they/them pronouns.

“I’m going to be real, the stuff that’s happening with Ezra Miller is, to me, a microcosm of Hollywood,” Rae told Elle. “There’s this person who’s a repeat offender, who’s been behaving atrociously, and as opposed to shutting them down and shutting the production down, there’s an effort to save the movie and them. That is a clear example of the lengths that Hollywood will go to to save itself and to protect offenders.”

“Don’t do that, and women may be able to thrive,” Rae added. “They won’t have to live in fear of keeping silent because it’ll ruin their careers. It’s just a constant pattern of abuse that’ll only persist if Hollywood continues to insist on being this way.”

Miller issued an apology statement citing a “time of intense crisis” and announced they were undergoing treatment for “complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment.” The actor reportedly recently filmed reshoots for the upcoming Warner Bros. Discovery DC installment “The Flash,” despite speculations that they would be recast or that the film could be shelved. Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, during a recent earnings call, referred to the movie as “one of the great DC films coming up.”

Reflecting on the five years since the #MeToo movement began, Rae said that “sadly not much” has changed.

“It feels like we’re regressing, depressingly so. There are just too many enablers for there to be real change,” the “Insecure” creator and star said. “People have to be held accountable. There have to be legitimate consequences. Hollywood is very bad about consequences. It’s literally the worst industry when it comes to punishing people for misdeeds and actions, because money will always reign supreme. That’s something that, even by working in this industry, we’re enabling. So it’s hard.”

Rae continued, “What I have realized is that I can control my own environment and who I work with. I can hold people accountable within my world and my bubble. I don’t have to work for everybody. All money isn’t good money. All people aren’t good people.”

