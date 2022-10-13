Jamie Lee Curtis Signs Jimmy Kimmel Contract Pledging She Won’t Be in Another ‘Halloween’

The scream queen will reprise her role for the alleged final “Halloween” film on October 14 — but she promises that's the end of her run.

On October 14, Jamie Lee Curtis is set to reprise her role as foundational scream queen Laurie Strode in “Halloween Ends” for the last time. The film has been advertised as the final film in the long-running horror franchise, with Curtis making her last appearance in the role that marked her film debut in 1978.

While promoting the upcoming movie on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” on Tuesday, Curtis promised that the film would be her last. A skeptical Kimmel, who noted that the films were popular and that Curtis remains a beloved part of the franchise, presented her with a contract scroll pledging that she would be in no more “Halloween” films, asking her to sign it.

“I declare this is my last ‘Halloween’ movie,” Kimmel read from the contract as the iconic “Halloween” theme music played in the background. “I, Jamie Lee Curtis, queen of scream, daughter of Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis, mother of Lindsay Lohan, [referencing her role in the 2003 ‘Freaky Friday’ film] hereby swear under penalty of perjury that ‘Halloween Ends’ will be the last ‘Halloween’ movie I will ever appear in. For all time, across all sequels and multiverses, enforceable by the Police Department of Haddonfield, Illinois.”

Although the crowd jeered when Curtis went to sign the dubiously legal document, the actor merely joked that she should “call my lawyer first, before I sign anything,” before writing her name on the paper.

Elsewhere in the interview, Kimmell and Curtis discussed her other movie from this year, March’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” and its Oscar potential. Curtis, who plays a grouchy tax auditor in the film, expressed excitement about seeing the low-budget film receive so much recognition.

“I’m all in for all of it,” Curtis said. “This movie is so beautiful, it was made for nothing two years ago in 38 days in Simi Valley … it will live a long time, it’s a beautiful movie, because it’s a movie about hope and love and family in the midst of sex toy fights and butt plug trophies.”

“Halloween Ends” will premiere simultaneously in theaters and on Peacock October 14. Watch Curtis’ interview with Kimmel below.

