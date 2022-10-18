Jason Momoa Reminds LeBron James the Clock Is Ticking on NBA Career in Nike Ad

The Nike commercial commemorates James' 20th season in the NBA.

Jason Momoa may be a new “Fast and Furious” villain, but the ageless actor is the greatest threat of all in a new Nike ad: Father Time.

The “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” actor battles NBA legend LeBron James ahead of the champion’s 20th season in the league. Momoa is almost unrecognizable with a long gray beard and aging makeup as he challenges James to a series of fitness tests, plus a karaoke sing-off. The Nike advertisement reads, “The clock is ticking, but LeBron isn’t going anywhere.”

The official tagline teases, “Can the king beat the clock? The battle begins 10.22.2022.”

James, who starred in “Space Jam” and “Trainwreck,” unveils his 20th signature shoe with Nike, titled the LeBron XX.

Momoa has also embraced Father Time this year, reflecting on his two-decade career that started with “Baywatch.” The “Minecraft” actor admitted that the 2011 film “Conan the Barbarian” was “turned into a big pile of shit” among some of his other movies.

“I’ve been a part of a lot of things that really sucked, and movies where it’s out of your hands,” Momoa said earlier this year. “‘Conan [the Barbarian’] was one of them. It’s one of the best experiences I had and it [was] taken over and turned into a big pile of shit.”

Momoa continued, “It’s been hard because people always think I’m just this dude who plays [macho characters]. But I want to be moved, I want something new. Things are changing, and even the villain roles I’m playing now are eccentric.”

The “Game of Thrones” alum added of his current DC franchise, “These superhero movies dominate our market, which I have my own thoughts on because I love cinema, but we try to put out a positive message and go on an adventure. ‘Aquaman’ is the most made-fun-of superhero in the world. But it’s amazing to be able to bring awareness of what is happening to our planet. It’s not some story that’s been told over and over, [it’s a] movie about what’s happening right now but in a fantasy world.”

The “Aquaman” sequel has been rife with production issues, ranging from fan petitions to remove Amber Heard from the film to reported reshoots with Ben Affleck reprising his role of Batman. The film is slated for a March 17, 2023, release.

In the meantime, check out Momoa versus James below.

