Kanye West Dropped by CAA, ‘Ye’ Documentary Scrapped Amid Anti-Semitism Controversy

Though the documentary has been completed, its financiers at MRC won't be releasing it because they "cannot support any content that amplifies his platform."

For years, the entertainment industry has accepted Kanye West’s erratic public behavior as a necessary cost of doing business with the superstar. But for many, his recent anti-semitic tirades were a step too far. Fashion house Balenciaga got the ball rolling by severing all ties with the rapper, and now the film industry is following suit.

West was the subject of “Ye,” an upcoming documentary financed by the film and television studio MRC*. While that film has already been completed, the company announced on Monday that the film will not be released due to his anti-semitic comments.

“This morning, after discussion with our filmmakers and distribution partners, we made the decision not to proceed with any distribution for our recently completed documentary about Kanye West,” CEOs Modi Wiczyk and Asif Satchu and COO Scott Tenley wrote in an open letter. “We cannot support any content that amplifies his platform.”

The letter continued: “The silence from leaders and corporations when it comes to Kanye or anti semitism, in general, is dismaying but not surprising. What is new and sad, is the fear Jews have about speaking out in their own defense.”

West has meanwhile lost his representation with CAA, per reports. His most high-profile (and lucrative) business deal that remains intact is his fashion line with Adidas, which now faces considerable public pressure to stop doing business with West. As of now, their relationship is “under review.”

West attempted to apologize for his public meltdowns during a recent interview with Piers Morgan, but he quickly changed the subject and ultimately redirected attention toward his political ambitions.

“I just want to say that it’s wrong to hold an apology hostage and I gotta let go of that, and free myself of the trauma and say, ‘Look, I’m just gonna give it all up to God right now,’” he said. “And say to those families that I hurt, you know, I really want to give you guys a big hug. And I want to say I’m sorry for hurting you with my comments. And I want to word it in not like a political way, but in a presidential way, which means what I knew a president to be when I was growing up.”

*IndieWire’s parent company, Penske Media Corporation, has entered into a joint agreement with MRC that resulted in an acquisition of The Hollywood Reporter, Billboard, and Vibe along with other ongoing ventures.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.