Kenneth Branagh Sets ‘A Haunting in Venice’ with Jamie Dornan, Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey

Production on Branagh's latest Agatha Christie mystery takes off next month with actors including Kelly Reilly, Jude Hill, and Branagh himself.

Kenneth Branagh traversed the Orient Express and the Nile with Agatha Christie. Now, he’ll take on “A Haunting in Venice.”

The Oscar-winning “Belfast” director and screenwriter has set the ensemble and production, slated to kick off next month, for his latest 20th Century Studios mystery based on the works of the British detective writer. His latest foray as Hercule Poirot is based on her 1969 novel “Hallowe’en Party,” and it’s already assembled quite the cast: Kyle Allen (“Rosaline”), Camille Cottin (“Call My Agent”), Jamie Dornan (“Belfast”), Tina Fey (“30 Rock”), Jude Hill (“Belfast”), Ali Khan (“6 Underground”), Emma Laird (“Mayor of Kingstown”), Kelly Reilly (“Yellowstone”), Riccardo Scamarico (“Caravaggio’s Shadow”), and Michelle Yeoh (“Everything Everywhere All at Once”). Branagh will again play Poirot after his turns in “Orient Express” and “Nile.”

“A Haunting in Venice” is written by Oscar-nominated “Logan” scribe Michael Green, and shooting will start on location in Venice and outside London at the famed Pinewood Studios starting this November, as 20th Century announced on Monday. Green wrote the scripts for the last two Poirot films.

Per the official synopsis “A Haunting in Venice,” set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows’ Eve, is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world’s most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets.

In a statement shared with press, Branagh said, “This is a fantastic development of the character Hercule Poirot, as well as the Agatha Christie franchise. Based on a complex, little-known tale of mystery set at Halloween in a pictorially ravishing city, it is an amazing opportunity for us, as filmmakers, and we are relishing the chance to deliver something truly spine-chilling for our loyal movie audiences.”

“A Haunting in Venice,” 20th Century’s third film based on a novel by Christie, reunites the team of filmmakers behind 2017’s “Murder on the Orient Express” and 2022’s “Death on the Nile” and includes screenwriter Green, producer Judy Hofflund, and executive producers Louise Killin and James Prichard, along with filmmakers Ridley Scott, Simon Kinberg, and Mark Gordon.

“Death on the Nile” suffered an upward tug along the river after multiple pandemic delays, abuse allegations against star Armie Hammer, and a February 2022 release date that pulled decent numbers including SVOD success, climate considered: a $137 million theatrical gross against a $90 million production budget.

Branagh won the Best Original Screenplay Oscar this year for his black-and-white Troubles drama “Belfast,” also starring Jamie Dornan.

