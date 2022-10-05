Kristen Stewart Gets Whiplash in Chanel’s Déjà Vu Ode to the French New Wave

"I think it's important to burn down your very best yesterday, every day, so you can start again," the Oscar nominee said in the video directed by Inez & Vinoodh.

Academy Award nominee Kristen Stewart stuns in the latest brand video for Chanel.

The “Spencer” and “Crimes of the Future” actress discusses the importance of déjà vu while sporting the latest Spring/Summer 2023 Ready to Wear Chanel collection in the black-and-white vignette, directed by filmmakers Inez & Vinoodh.

Opening on the iconic Cinema Le Champo after a screening of “Last Year at Marienbad,” the short film plays in reverse for brief moments as Stewart watches herself as an actress, artist, and vessel of change.

“We’re living in such an accelerated period of growth, it gives me whiplash,” Stewart says in the video as part of a mock interview. “You know, it’s exhilarating, and it’s highly pressurized because our identities are these lifelong, evolving art projects. To know who you are is to adopt an animal subject to change. It’s not a fixed notion. The mythologies that define us, that unite us, they’re ours to create. Everything is on the table.”

Stewart continues, “It’s no longer important to know who you are or even what you want. I think it’s important to burn down your very best yesterday, every day, so you can start again.”

Chanel creative director Virginie Viard compared Stewart’s star power to Gabrielle Chanel, with Viard writing in the S/S 2023 show notes that “of the people around me, [Stewart] is the closest to Gabrielle Chanel — at least, to my idea of her. She understands Chanel, its clothes.”

Stewart has served as both a muse and brand ambassador for Chanel since 2013 and famously worked with late designer Karl Lagerfeld, whose legacy is the theme for the 2023 Met Gala.

“The films we have seen, those that possess us and those we invent for ourselves, ‘Marienbad,’ the Nouvelle Vague, the allure according to Gabrielle Chanel, Karl, the night, feathers, sequins, heels: I like it when things get mixed up,” Viard added in the show notes, via W Magazine.

As for Stewart’s own constant reinvention, the artist/actress/producer/filmmaker is set to make her directorial debut with “The Chronology of Water,” an adaptation of Lidia Yuknavitch’s memoir.

“If I don’t make this movie before the end of the year, I’ll die,” Stewart told IndieWire, previously saying that her “only goal is just to finish the screenplay and hire a really spectacular actor.”

“I’m going to write the best fucking female role,” Stewart formerly said. “I’m going to write a role that I want so badly but that I’m not going to play.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.