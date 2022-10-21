‘La Dolce Vita’ Score Re-Release Inspired Trevi Fountain Flash Mob Performance

An impromptu performance of Nino Rota's score for the Federico Fellini film took place at the Trevi Fountain in Rome.

“La Dolce Vita” inspired a sweet flash mob performance of the iconic film score in Rome.

Composer Nino Rota crafted the soundtrack to Federico Fellini’s Oscar-winning 1960 classic about a tabloid journalist (Marcello Mastroianni) who searches for the beauty of Rome over the course of a week. The soundtrack is getting a re-release via record label CAM Sugar, and led to an impromptu performance of select “Dolce Vita” songs in front of the iconic Trevi Fountain in Rome.

The 10-piece Orchestra Roma Sinfonietta performed in the flash mob, organized by automaker FIAT along with the Rome Film Festival to promote the “La Dolce Vita” newly remastered re-release soundtrack, out October 21. The 14 tracks will be available on digital and vinyl.

“We were delighted to collaborate with Orchestra Roma Sinfonietta to put on this special event to celebrate the release of ‘La Dolce Vita,'” CAM Sugar CEO Filippo Sugar said in a press statement (via Variety). “It is such a pleasure to bring the iconic soundtrack to this iconic location.”

The double-LP set features new artwork and a previously unreleased vocal version of the main theme performed by Katyna Ranieri, who is the wife of composer Riz Ortolani. Ranieri’s version of the “La Dolce Vita” theme song is the current soundtrack for the FIAT 500 campaign starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

The CAM Sugar “La Dolce Vita” soundtrack remastering is part of the brand’s Heritage series dedicated to historic scores of Italian cinema. CAM has the most extensive catalogue of Italian original soundtracks, with over 2,000 original scores from over 400 composers, 70 percent of which is currently unreleased, per Variety.

It was announced in 2015 that “La Dolce Vita” was landing a remake “homage” to the original film courtesy of producer Daniele di Lorenzo and AMBI Group, which was approved by Fellini’s estate. “These are big aspirations of course, but we have to be bold if we want to match the imprint of the original film and have the utmost confidence this vision will play out beautifully,” AMBI Group executive Andrea Iervolino said at the time. “Our vision is of a contemporary story every bit as commercial, iconic and award-worthy as the original.”

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.