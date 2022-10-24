Leslie Jordan Dead: ‘Will & Grace’ Comedian Was 67

The "Call Me Kat" actor and late Emmy winner died on October 24.

Comedian Leslie Jordan has died, according to reports.

The late “Will & Grace” star and Emmy winner passed away at age 67. TMZ first reported the news. Jordan allegedly suffered a medical emergency and crashed his car into the side of a building in Hollywood, California on the way to set for “Call Me Kat.”

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” a statement from Jordan’s representative said. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times.”

The statement continued, “What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner, and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Jordan most recently appeared in Ryan Murphy’s “American Horror Story” anthology series, as well as narrating Discovery+ series “The Book of Queer.” Jordan also appeared in sitcom “Call Me Kat,” and had recently finished production on Tracy Pellegrino’s “Strangers in a Strange Land” film.

“Call Me Kat” has now halted production. Jordan completed work on a total of 9 episodes for the season.

“We are shocked and devastated by today’s tragic passing of Leslie Jordan,” a representative for Fox Entertainment said. “Leslie was far more than an Emmy Award winning comedic talent with whom we’ve laughed alongside for all these years. He was the kindest person you could ever imagine who simply lit up a room and brought pure joy and huge smiles to millions of people around the world. The truest of Southern Gentlemen, Leslie carried an infectious exuberance, indelible sense of humor and, throughout, gifted us with countless fond memories that will last forever. As we grieve this sad news, we also wish to extend our most profound sympathies to Leslie’s family, friends and fans, whom he held so dear.”

A representative for Warner Bros. Television added, “Warner Bros. Television is devastated about the tragic and sudden loss of our dear friend Leslie Jordan. Leslie was an extraordinary person and talent. He brought joy to fans across the globe. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and fans at this time.”

Jordan was also in pre-production on film “Ron.” opposite Margaret Cho about a 10-year-old girl who befriends her babysitter Ron amid the AIDS crisis.

Jordan started his career in 1986, landing his breakout role in “People Next Door” by 1989. Spots on “Top of the Heap,” “Reasonable Doubts,” “Boston Legal,” and “Hearts Afire” propelled Jordan’s TV comedy career, with film “Sordid Lives” also spurring a franchise.

The late star announced the 2021 Oscar nominees opposite Tracee Ellis Ross and released his debut gospel album “Company’s Comin'” last year featuring Dolly Parton.

