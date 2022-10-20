Liz Truss Held on Longer than These Infamous 6 TV Flops

Although it's hardly a compliment to have outlasted "Cavemen."

Liz Truss resigned from her position as Prime Minister on October 20, making her 44-day tenure the shortest in history. (For context, over the course of those 44 days, noted Swiftie Truss could have listened to “Red (Taylor’s Version)” 528 times.) But as any true pop culture fanatic knows, six weeks can be an eon in terms of TV. That’s how long it took for the second season of “Fleabag” to air!

Of course, not all shows are able to hang on as long as Truss did — with the notable exception of “Joey”; at least Truss is leaving with a shred of dignity intact. While the political pundits discuss what will happen now, let’s take a look at six infamously short-lived series that got pulled before Truss did.

©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

1. “Emily’s Reason’s Why Not”

Length of Run: 1 week

Poor Heather Graham. This rom-com about a self-help book editor struggling with her dating life aired exactly one episode in 2006. (In that episode, Emily dates a Mormon man and assumes, because he doesn’t want to have sex with her, that he is gay.) Maybe Truss herself compiled a list of reasons she should not remain in power. If not, many others probably had it handy before her announcement.

©20thCentFox/Courtesy Everett Collection

2. “Lone Star”

Length of Run: 2 weeks

Is “Lone Star” the most famous TV show that got away? Critical word-of-mouth was high for the Texas-set drama starring James Wolk as a con man when it premiered in 2010. Then the first episode premiered to “just” 4.1 million viewers on Fox. When it lost a million viewers for its second episode, the show got yanked, and Wolk had to wait for his recurring role on “Mad Men” for his breakout. Will Truss get hers now? Maybe a season of “Strictly Come Dancing”?

©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

3. “The Playboy Club”

Length of Run: 3 weeks

Before That Trial, Amber Heard starred as a Playboy Bunny in this 2011 network riff on “Mad Men” set in and around the original Playboy Club in 1961 Chicago. The cast included Carrie Coon, Eddie Cibrian, Laura Benanti, and Jenna Dewan, but two barely seen episodes led to NBC pulling the plug. (Creator Chad Hodge went on to create the delightful “Good Behavior” on TNT.)

©NBC/Courtesy Everett Collection

4. “Ironside”

Length of Run: 4 weeks

Remember this Blair Underwood-starring reboot of the Raymond Burr classic? It aired on NBC in 2013? Underwood played a detective in a wheelchair? Huh, neither do we actually. Probably what we’ll be saying about Truss in a year.

©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

5. “Hank”

Length of Run: 5 weeks

If you ever wondered, “When is enough enough for Kelsey Grammer?” then the answer is, “Hank.” Grammer himself called Warner Bros. to ask them to cease production on this sitcom, about a rich man who ends up broke and unemployed and moves to his wife’s hometown with his family. And after setting the global economy on fire, no doubt this is also Truss’ next move.

©ABC/Courtesy Everett Collection

6. “Cavemen”

Length of Run: 6 weeks

Liz Truss just barely outlasted ABC’s 2007’s sitcom inspired by Geico commercials. Strangely enough, the series about three cavemen roommates in San Diego (one of them played by Nick Kroll) aired for six weeks before comedy evolution caught up with it. So it’s official: Liz Truss is the “Cavemen” of British politics — something nobody asked for, wanted, or liked.

