‘Taurus’ Trailer: Machine Gun Kelly Self-Destructs in Meta Music Drama

Colson Baker, aka Machine Gun Kelly, has found his onscreen flame in the meta music drama “Taurus.”

Written and directed by Tim Sutton (“Dark Night”), the film stars Baker in “Last Days” mode as a troubled musician looking for inspiration to record one final song before delving further into his drug addiction. Cole (Baker) struggles with the pain of fame and the suffocation of stardom as record companies pressure him to churn out a hit.

“Taurus” premieres in theaters, on demand, and on digital November 18 from RLJE Films. The film debuted at the 2022 Tribeca Film Festival and stars Maddie Hasson, Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory, Ruby Rose, Scoot McNairy, Lil Tjay, and Naomi Wild. Baker’s fiancée Megan Fox plays Cole’s ex-girlfriend in the film.

“We were almost shying away from it being autobiographical, it felt like, at first. And then, I think, it just became me,” Baker said during the Berlin Film Festival earlier this year (via People). “They stick me as a character all the time — which, maybe I presented myself to the world as — but I feel like maybe people will get to actually know me through this film.”

Baker and writer-director Sutton previously collaborated on 2021’s “The Last Son.”

IndieWire critic David Ehlrich wrote in his review of the film that “there are a few reasons why ‘Taurus’ never feels like someone merely playing an earlier version of themselves.”

Ehrlich wrote, “‘Taurus,’ more than anything else, is a portrait of someone who’s lost track of what is or is not in his power to change. It’s only through his art that Cole has the ability to express why he feels like a passenger in his own life, and Sutton’s numb style allows the film to become an affecting conduit for that closed-circuit existence. Baker has always been an engaging screen presence, but he’s never been more hypnotic than he is here; the basic concept of ‘Taurus’ requires Cole to reverse through his image and body with the borrowed responsibility of driving a rental car, and the end result is so rooted in personal truth that watching it can feel like rubbernecking at a wreck in progress.”

