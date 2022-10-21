‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ First Look: Channing Tatum Gets Steamy with Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek replaced Thandiwe Newton in the third and final "Magic Mike" film, directed by Steven Soderbergh.

Magic Mike is back to cast a spell on us all.

The third and presumably final “Magic Mike” installment stars Channing Tatum as the titular male stripper, with Steven Soderbergh back directing after sitting out the sequel “Magic Mike XXL.” The film is set to premiere in theaters February 10, 2023, during Super Bowl weekend…but the real athleticism is Tatum and crew’s smooth moves.

Lead star and producer Tatum shared a first look at the film on Instagram with the caption, “All good things begin in Miami.” Tatum as Mike is holding Salma Hayek’s hand over his abs as she, robe-clad, looks down.

Thandiwe Newton was previously cast in the role but stepped away from production due to “family matters,” according to a Warner Bros. representative. Hayek took over in April 2022.

While plot details for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” have remained under wraps, Tatum previously teased the third film is a “fish-out-of-water story where it’s a reverse-role ‘Pretty Woman’ story that ends up with a lot of dancing in it.”

Producing partner Reid Carolin previously said that “Magic Mike 3” will be about “a woman stuck at a horrible strip show like a Chippendales and then realizing, ‘What the hell am I doing here?’” only to be rescued by Magic Mike (Tatum). “She gets to go down the rabbit hole and asks: What do I really want?” Carolin added.

Director Soderbergh credited “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” as being inspired by “All That Jazz” and Tatum’s choreography on the “Magic Mike Live” tour. As Tatum himself said, “We’re kind of swinging for the fences — there never needs to be another stripper movie after this one.”

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” marks Tatum’s farewell to his stripper persona fans first encountered onscreen in 2012. Since then, the franchise spurred a star-studded sequel, “Magic Mike XXL,” and touring act “Magic Mike Live.” Tatum assured audiences that the live show’s famous “water dance” will be given a special ode in “Last Dance.”

“I have a pretty crazy dance that opens the movie,” Tatum explained. “We kick it off on a pretty strong level and then at the end, I might do a version of the water dance in the show. There’s a splash zone in the movie, so it’s a for-real thing.”

“Magic Mike’s Last Dance” premieres in theaters February 10, 2023.

Check out the first look below.

