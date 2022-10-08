Margot Robbie Praises Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in ‘Joker 2’: ‘It Makes Me So Happy’

"From the very beginning, all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters — the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor," Robbie said.

Margot Robbie can’t help but sing the praises of Oscar nominee Lady Gaga.

The Grammy winner is cast as Harley Quinn in the upcoming “Joker: Folie à Deux” opposite Joaquin Phoenix. Robbie brought the beloved cartoon character from “Batman: The Animated Series” to life for her first live-action appearance in “Suicide Squad,” followed by turns in “Birds of Prey” and “The Suicide Squad.”

“It makes me so happy because I said from the very beginning that all I want is for Harley Quinn to be one of those characters — the way Macbeth or Batman, always gets passed from great actor to great actor,” Robbie told MTV News of Gaga’s casting. “Someone gets to do their Batman, or someone gets to do their Macbeth.”

Robbie added of Gaga, “It’s such an honor to have built a foundation strong enough that Harley can now be one of those characters that other actors get to have a go at playing. And I think she’ll do something incredible with it.”

The “Barbie” actress continued, “I feel like, in not so many cases, are there female characters – Queen Elizabeth I, but beyond that, which I got to have a crack out as well, which I was honored to do. I was like, ‘Wow! Cate Blanchett did Queen Elizabeth I. Now I get to.'”

Robbie played Queen Elizabeth I in “Mary Queen of Scots,” while Academy Award winner Blanchett transformed into the monarch for 1998’s “Elizabeth.”

Robbie previously said in June 2021 that she needed a “break” from playing Harley Quinn because the character is “exhausting.” While Todd Phillips’ “Joker” is not in the same canon as James Gunn’s “Suicide Squad,” Gunn confirmed Harley Quinn will appear again in his DCU films, implying Robbie would be back in the scene-stealing role.

In the meantime, Robbie’s blockbuster year kicks off with “Amsterdam,” followed by “Babylon,” and upcoming “Barbie.” Robbie also was cast in Wes Anderson’s “Asteroid City” and an “Ocean’s Eleven” prequel, plus a “Pirates of the Caribbean” film marking a reunion with “Birds of Prey” scribe Christina Hodson. See what else Robbie has in the works here.

For all the details on the “Joker” sequel, click here.

