‘Matilda’ Trailer: Emma Thompson Is Evil Incarnate for Roald Dahl Musical

The film adaptation of the Tony and Olivier Award-winning musical also stars Lashana Lynch and Alisha Weir.

Emma Thompson is cracking down on the “rebels” at her elementary school.

As the iconically corrupt Miss Trunchbull, Oscar winner Thompson is unrecognizable for the Netflix film “Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical,” in select theaters December 9 from and streaming December 25.

Sony Pictures UK/TriStar Pictures will release the film across the U.K. and Ireland exclusively in cinemas on November 25. Netflix will release the film in the rest of the world, excluding the UK and Ireland, on December 25.

Roald Dahl’s beloved novel is getting another big-screen treatment, this time as a rock musical based on the Tony- and Olivier-winning production directed by Matthew Warchus. Thompson stars as headmaster Trunchbull, who is set on extinguishing independent thought among her elementary school students, including the brilliant and uniquely gifted Matilda, played by “Darklands” star Alisha Weir. Matilda’s only role model, Miss Honey (Lashana Lynch), encourages Matilda to use her vivid imagination and maintain her curiosity, despite Trunchbull’s demands to get rid of all the “rebels” at Crunchem Hall.

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” opened the London Film Festival, with the official synopsis reading: The story centers around Matilda Wormwood (Weir), a little girl with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination — and the worst parents (Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough) in the world. While they keep themselves content with trashy TV and dodgy money-making schemes, Matilda loves to lose herself in the pages of her beloved books. Where they’re loud, selfish and unkind she’s a quiet observer, thinking up small and cheeky acts of rebellion and revenge.

After meeting her inspirational teacher, Miss Honey (Lynch), Matilda is encouraged and begins conjuring her own fantastical tales. Excited to attend Crunchem Hall, Matilda is surprised to find the school is an ominous and oppressive place led by the towering and villainous Miss Trunchbull (Thompson). Filled with an overwhelming sense of justice, Matilda dares to take a stand for what is right and teach Trunchbull a lesson she won’t forget.

Directed by Tony Award-winning director Warchus (“Matilda The Musical”), the film is produced by Eric Fellner and Tim Bevan for Working Title, Jon Finn (“Billy Elliot”), and Luke Kelly of The Roald Dahl Story Company. Screenwriter Dennis Kelly adapts the Royal Shakespeare Company’s production for the big screen, with original music and lyrics by Tim Minchin.

“Roald Dahl’s Matilda the Musical” premieres in select theaters December 9 and is streaming December 25 on Netflix.

Check out the trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.