Michelle Williams to Receive Performer Tribute at 2022 Gotham Awards

Williams will be recognized as a "leading talent of her generation" at the ceremony November 28.

Four-time Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams will be honored at the 2022 Gotham Awards with the ceremony’s Performer Tribute.

“The Fabelmans” actress will be feted during the 32nd annual Gotham Awards Ceremony on November 28. Williams, a four-time Oscar nominee, began her career as a teen star with “Dawson’s Creek” before going on to lead “My Week With Marilyn,” “Brokeback Mountain,” “Blue Valentine,” “Shutter Island,” and “Manchester By the Sea.”

Williams earned Emmy, Golden Globe, Critics Choice, and Screen Actors Guild awards for her portrayal of Gwen Verdon in the critically acclaimed FX limited series “Foss/Verdon,” and later made her MCU debut with “Venom” in 2018. Other roles include “The Greatest Showman,” “All the Money in the World,” “I’m Not There,” “The Station Agent,” “Synecdoche, New York,” and this year’s “Showing Up,” directed by her “Wendy and Lucy” and “Certain Women” collaborator Kelly Reichardt.

“We are exceptionally proud to honor Michelle Williams, whose iconic performances in collaboration with our most renowned directors have defined her as a leading talent of her generation,” Jeffrey Sharp, executive director of the Gotham Film & Media Institute, said in a press statement. “Since bursting onto the scene as a teenager, Michelle has consistently raised the bar of her craft while pushing the boundaries of her roles. Michelle is a true New Yorker and we are thrilled to claim her as one of our own by recognizing her with a Performer Tribute at this year’s Gotham Awards.”

Williams’ latest film “The Fabelmans” is a semiautobiographical account of writer/director Steven Spielberg’s childhood. This year, she’s campaigning in the lead actress race at the Oscars for her role.

The cast of Andrew Ahn’s “Fire Island” has already been announced to be receiving the ensemble tribute at the Gotham Awards.

The full list of Gotham Awards nominees will be announced on October 25. The New York City-based ceremony, which annually kicks off the indie film awards season, will also stream online on November 28.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.