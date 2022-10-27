The CW’s ‘Nancy Drew’ to End After Season 4

The Nexstar Era of The CW continues to see big changes.

Nancy Drew’s sleuthing days are coming to an end at The CW. On Wednesday evening, representatives for the network and CBS Studios, which produces the series from showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor, announced the “Nancy Drew” TV adaptation would end after the upcoming fourth season. The premiere date and time for “Nancy Drew” Season 4 have yet to be announced.

“We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners,” Landau and Hsu Taylor said in a joint statement. “Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season 4 will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support.”

“It has been the greatest pleasure to begin my career as one small part of Nancy Drew’s endless legacy,” star Kathleen McMann, who earned her breakout as a more adult, contemporary Nancy, added. “What a privilege to walk in her shoes for as long as I have, to be inspired by her and to grow with her. I wish our incredible fans could feel the heart and passion of our crew that has been ever-present on and off screen, day in and day out since the very beginning. You are every bit a part of this incredible show as we are. Thank you, thank you, thank you for every ounce of passion and kindness you have shared with me and with each other.”

The announcement comes on the heels of numerous series cancellations at The CW and the exit of longtime network chairman and CEO Mark Pedowitz earlier this month. Nexstar purchased 75 percent of The CW, sealing Pedowitz’s fate.

“Nancy Drew” has been generally well-regarded among critics, who frequently compared the series’ to fellow CW hit “Riverdale.” IndieWire gave “Nancy Drew” Season 1 a grade of “B” in 2019.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.