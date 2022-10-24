New ‘Doctor Who’ Teaser Reveals the First Footage of Ncuti Gatwa as the First Black Doctor

The upcoming season will also feature the return of David Tennant and Catherine Tate for the show's 60th anniversary special.

The future is looking very, very bright for “Doctor Who” fans.

As the long-running British television show prepared to celebrate its 60th anniversary next year, it underwent a creative overhaul that will see some of the franchise’s most beloved faces returning to the series. Russell T. Davies, who presided over some of the most acclaimed seasons of BBC’s mid-2000s reboot of the show, is returning as showrunner. He’ll be joined by stars David Tennant and Catherine Tate, who both departed the series in 2010.

“Sex Education” and “Barbie” star Ncuti Gatwa was cast as the next Doctor, making him the first Black actor to play the iconic role. Now, a new teaser released by BBC offers fans their best look yet at Gatwa’s take on the Time Lord.

While Gatwa will be the 14th actor to play the beloved television role, he will be credited as the 15th Doctor in the show’s mythology due to a new plot twist that will see Jodie Whittaker’s 13th Doctor regenerate back into the 10th Doctor as a way to bring David Tennant back into the fold.

“There aren’t quite the words to describe how I’m feeling,” Gatwa said in a statement when his casting was first announced. “A mix of deeply honored, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared.”

Davies was equally excited about casting Ncuti, explaining that he hoped the move would help breathe new life into the series.

“The future is here, and it’s Ncuti,” Davies said. “Sometimes talent walks through the door and it’s so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It’s an honor to work with him, and a hoot, I can’t wait to get started. I’m sure you’re dying to know more, but we’re rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie’s epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!”

“Doctor Who” is set to return to BBC in late 2023. Watch the new teaser below:

