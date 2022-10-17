Netflix Confirms ‘The Crown’ Season 6 Will Not Show Princess Diana’s Death

"The exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown," a Netflix spokesperson stated.

“The Crown” has officially opted not to show Princess Diana’s fatal car crash in Season 6.

While production for the final season is currently underway, Netflix confirmed to The Sun that “the exact moment of the crash impact will not be shown” featuring actors Elizabeth Debicki as the late Princess Diana and Khalid Abdalla as late partner Dodi Al-Fayed.

Princess Diana and Al-Fayed died in a car accident in Paris in 1997. The events and aftermath will be captured in Season 6 of the Emmy-winning Netflix series.

A production source told Deadline that the crew was “dreading” filming Diana’s death and that there is a “certain anxiety, a palpable sense of being slightly on edge” among the production team. “There’s bombshell sensitivity surrounding this one,” the unnamed source added.

Ultimately, it was decided that “The Crown” will not recreate the collision itself. Instead, it will focus on the moments leading up to the crash and the aftermath of the tragedy.

The insider continued: “It’s a run-up. The car leaving The Ritz after midnight with paparazzi in pursuit and then the aftermath with the British Ambassador to France swinging into action with the Foreign Office and then the subsequent constitutional aftermath.”

Deadline reported that Prince Charles (Dominic West) will be shown arriving to Paris to collect Diana’s body while Mohamed Al-Fayed (Salim Daw) endures “casual racism” from French authorities when taking possession of his son’s casket.

Meanwhile, Season 5 of “The Crown” premieres November 9, marking Debicki’s debut as Diana. The upcoming season centers on the marriage between Prince Charles and Princess Diana, under the watchful eye of Queen Elizabeth II, now played by Imelda Staunton.

Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, “The Crown” paused production. Yet an unnamed friend of King Charles and a royal insider called the upcoming fifth season “exploitative” and added that Netflix has “no qualms about mangling people’s reputations.”

“What people forget is that there are real human beings and real lives at the heart of this,” the source said. In 2020, the U.K. government requested “The Crown” issue a disclaimer ahead of episodes. Cultural Secretary Oliver Dowden told The Daily Mail that “The Crown” is a “beautifully produced work of fiction, so as with other TV productions, Netflix should be very clear at the beginning it is just that.”

