Hey, Netflix Is Back to Subscriber Growth

Streamer adds 2.41 million global paid subs and blows away earnings expectations in the third quarter of 2022.

Netflix added 2.41 million global subscribers in the third quarter of 2022, bringing its grand total up to 223.09 million, a gain of +4.5 percent the prior year’s comparable quarter. Of that overall tally, 73.39 million come from the U.S. and Canada. This Q3 was the first quarter of 2022 that Netflix didn’t lose subs.

The streamer expected to add 1 million global subscribers in Q3; clearly it bested that. During the same quarter in 2021, Netflix added 4.38 million subs, which at the time represented 9.4 percent growth.

Executives at Netflix believe they’ll add 4.50 million subs in the final quarter of 2022, according to Tuesday’s shareholder letter.

Netflix earned $3.10 per share in the third quarter on $7.926 billion in revenue; net income was $1.398 billion. Wall Street had forecast earnings of $2.13 per share on $7.84 billion in revenue. Back on July 19, Netflix estimated it would make $2.14 per share (total profit: $961 million) on $7.838 in revenue.

The July-September quarter’s revenue rose 5.9 percent from the same three-month period last year.

“After a challenging first half, we believe we’re on a path to reaccelerate growth,” Netflix’s Q3 shareholder letter reads. “The key is pleasing members. It’s why we’ve always focused on winning the competition for viewing every day. When our series and movies excite our members, they tell their friends, and then more people watch, join and stay with us.”

Netflix executives will take part in a third-quarter Q&A set to stream on YouTube at 6 p.m. ET/3 p.m. PT. Reed Hastings, co-CEO, Ted Sarandos, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer, Greg Peters, COO & Chief Product Officer, Spence Neumann, CFO, and Spencer Wang, VP of IR/Corporate Development will tackle curated questions from JP Morgan analyst Doug Anmuth.

The third quarter of 2022 saw the rollout of the final “Stranger Things 4” episodes, which cemented the fourth season of the Duffer Bros. drama series as the most-watched English-language TV show in Netflix’s recorded history. It also witnessed the debut of Netflix’s No. 2 English-language series of all time, “Dahmer.” There was also “Cobra Kai” Season 5, “The Sandman,” and Korea’s “Extraordinary Attorney Woo.”

The streaming king is set to launch its ad-supported tier here in the U.S. on November 3.

“While we’re very optimistic about our new advertising business, we don’t expect a material contribution in Q4’22 as we’re launching our Basic with Ads plan intra-quarter and anticipate growing our membership in that plan gradually over time,” the letter cautions.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.