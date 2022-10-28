Quentin Tarantino Refutes Kanye West ‘Django’ Claims: ‘That Didn’t Happen’

"I’d had the idea for ‘Django’ for a while before I ever met Kanye," the Oscar winner said.

Quentin Tarantino isn’t messing with Kanye “Ye” West.

After West claimed Tarantino’s film “Django Unchained” borrowed from his ideas for the 2005 “Gold Digger” music video starring Jamie Foxx, Tarantino weighed in to share his side of the story.

“There’s no truth to the idea that Kanye West came up with the idea of ‘Django’ and then he told that to me, and I go, ‘Hey, wow, that’s a really great idea. Let me take Kanye’s idea and make ‘Django Unchained’ out of it,'” Tarantino said on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!.” “That didn’t happen. I’d had the idea for ‘Django’ for a while before I ever met Kanye.”

However, the “Pulp Fiction” Oscar winner confirmed that West “did have an idea for a video” involving a slave story.

“I do think it was for the ‘Gold Digger’ video, that he would be a slave. And the whole thing was the slave narrative where he’s a slave and he’s singing ‘Gold Digger.’ And it was very funny. It was a really, really funny idea,” Tarantino said. “It was meant to be ironic. And it’s like a huge musical. I mean, like no expenses spared with him in this slave rag outfit, doing everything. And then that was also part of the pushback on it. But I wish he had done it. It sounded really cool. Anyway, that’s what he’s referring to.”

Tarantino first met West to discuss a “giant movie version of ‘The College Dropout,'” West’s first studio album. According to Tarantino, West had a vision to make an anthology film for each song.

“He wanted to get big directors to do different tracks from the album and then release it as this giant movie – not video, nothing as crass as videos, it was movies, movies based on each of the different tracks,” Tarantino added. “We used it as an excuse to meet each other and so we met each other. We had a really good time.”

West’s recent white supremacist and anti-Semitic comments have led to terminated business deals with Adidas, Balenciaga, Gap, Vogue, and agency CAA. Financiers at MRC have since shelved the documentary “Ye” despite the film being finished.

Quentin Tarantino on Kanye West claiming that he came up with the idea for Django Unchained… pic.twitter.com/5gA4z523zW — Jimmy Kimmel Live (@JimmyKimmelLive) October 28, 2022

