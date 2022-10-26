Rihanna Returns to Music for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ Soundtrack

Rihanna co-wrote the ballad "Lift Me Up" in tribute to late "Black Panther" star Chadwick Boseman.

Grammy winner Rihanna will be releasing her first music since 2016 with the “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” soundtrack, available November 4. The film premieres in theaters November 11.

Rihanna co-wrote ballad “Lift Me Up” alongside writer/director Ryan Coogler, Tems, and Oscar winner Ludwig Göransson as a tribute to late “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman, who died in August 2020. The single will be released on October 28 via Rihanna’s own Westbury Road label in partnership with Roc Nation, Def Jam Recordings, and Hollywood Records.

Co-songwriter Tems said in a press statement, “After speaking with Ryan and hearing his direction for the film and the song, I wanted to write something that portrays a warm embrace from all the people that I’ve lost in my life. I tried to imagine what it would feel like if I could sing to them now and express how much I miss them. Rihanna has been an inspiration to me so hearing her convey this song is a great honor.”

Rihanna’s last full-length release “Anti” came out in 2016. Since the release, Rihanna has focused on her Fenty empire and became a certified billionaire mogul. The “Take a Bow” singer is confirmed to be performing at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show at the State Farm Stadium in Arizona on February 12, 2023, hinting at a new upcoming album.

Per the official synopsis for “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (Florence Kasumba) fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.

The soundtrack for the first “Black Panther” film featured Academy Award-winning track “All of the Stars” by Kendrick Lamar and SZA. Grammy-winning music from Schoolboy Q, Vince Staples, Jorja Smith, Travis Scott, the Weeknd, and Khalid was included on the soundtrack Lamar produced, with the film’s original score composed by Göransson.

The soundtrack for “Wakanda Forever,” officially titled “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By,” will be available on November 4 from Roc Nation Records/Def Jam Recordings/Hollywood Records. The soundtrack album producers are Coogler, Göransson, Archie Davis, and Dave Jordan. “The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Original Score,” composed and produced by Göransson, will be available on November 11 from Hollywood Records.

