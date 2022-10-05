Alec Baldwin’s ‘Rust’ Production to Resume with Halyna Hutchins’ Widower Executive Producing

The New Mexico-set production will "resume with all the original principal players on board" in January 2023.

The “Rust” production has reached a settlement with the estate of late cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, who died on set last year.

After multiple investigations into the fatal shooting during the New Mexico production and a series of lawsuits, Hutchins’ widow Matthew Hutchins issued a statement October 5 announcing a settlement over the wrongful death case against the producers of “Rust,” including lead star Alec Baldwin.

“We have reached a settlement, subject to court approval, for our wrongful death case against the producers of ‘Rust,’ including Alec Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. As part of that settlement, our case will be dismissed,” Hutchins said in a statement, via Deadline. “The filming of ‘Rust,’ which I will now executive produce, will resume with all the original principal players on board in January 2023.”

Hutchins added, “I have no interest in engaging in recriminations or attribution of blame (to the producers or Mr. Baldwin). All of us believe Halyna’s death was a terrible accident. I am grateful that the producers and the entertainment community have come together to pay tribute to Halyna’s final work.”

Related Alec Baldwin Feared for His Life After Trump Mocked 'Rust' Shooting: 'Are Those People Going to Kill Me?'

Inside the 70mm Western Halyna Hutchins Shot Before Her Death -- and Her Director's Attempts to Finish It Related Oscars 2023: Best Actress Predictions

Cannes Platforms Early Best International Feature Contenders Like 'Decision to Leave'

Baldwin’s attorney Luke Nikas of law firm Quinn Emanuel stated, “Throughout this difficult process, everyone has maintained the specific desire to do what is best for Halyna’s son. We are grateful to everyone who contributed to the resolution of this tragic and painful situation.”

“Rust” director Joel Souza confirmed that production could only continue with the Hutchins family’s involvement.

“In my own attempts to heal, any decision to return to finish directing the film could only make sense for me if it was done with the involvement of Matt and the Hutchins family,” Souza said. “Though certainly bittersweet, I am pleased that together, we will now complete what Halyna and I started. My every effort on this film will be devoted to honoring Halyna’s legacy and making her proud. It is a privilege to see this through on her behalf.”

Producer Anjul Nigam launched a new production banner with Baldwin, Persona Entertainment, at the 2022 Cannes marketplace with psychological thriller “False Awakening.” The duo are also collaborating on films “Super Cell” and “97 Minutes,” in addition to “Rust.”

Nigam confirmed that “Rust” production would continue following the Santa Fe police investigation. “We’re confident we’ll be able to complete the movie,” Nigam said at the time, later adding to The Hollywood Reporter, “My statement that I was confident the film could be completed was just my optimism, and not an actual plan. Many of those who were involved hope to honor Halyna by completing her last work, but at this point it is just hope.”

IndieWire has reached out to reps for Baldwin and Nigam. Baldwin shared the “Rust” news on his Instagram shortly after the announcement.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.