Ryan Murphy Pitched John Stamos a Series About Male Sex Workers

Murphy suggested Stamos play a sex worker who seduces a couple to help them heal their marriage.

While “Magic Mike’s Last Dance” is a gender-swapped “Pretty Woman” and “American Gigolo” has been reimagined for 2022, Ryan Murphy had his own take on a sex worker series.

John Stamos revealed that producer Murphy reached out to him about a TV show where a marriage mediator seduces a husband and wife to work on their relationship.

“I remember going to lunch with him at the Ivy, and we order, and I said, ‘So what’s the show?’ And he’s like, ‘Well…'” Stamos said during SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Show.” “It was like, ‘OK, you play a male hooker and you sleep with the husband, sleep with the wife, and you kind of work on their marriage.'”

Stamos responded to Murphy, saying, “I’m like, ‘Uh-huh.’ Then he said, ‘And plus, you have a really cute Black guy and there’s a cute blond guy. You’re like ‘Charlie’s Angels’ but you’re hookers. Charlie’s Hookers.'”

The “Full House” alum continued, “I was like, ‘Oh God, I gotta sit another hour with this guy with ‘Charlie’s Hookers.’ I should have done it though.”

Stamos revealed that he also turned down “Nip/Tuck” years prior.

“Charlie’s Angels” was last rebooted with the 2019 feature film written, directed, and produced by Elizabeth Banks, who also starred. Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott, and Ella Balinska played the core trio of spies. Banks detailed the studio pushback and marketing campaign for the female-fronted film to be a “feminist” statement as opposed to a bonafide action movie.

“I would’ve liked to have made ‘Mission: Impossible,’ but women aren’t directing ‘Mission: Impossible,'” Banks told The New York Times. “I was able to direct an action movie, frankly, because it starred women and I’m a female director, and that is the confine right now in Hollywood.”

Banks added, “I wish that the movie had not been presented as just for girls, because I didn’t make it just for girls. There was a disconnect on the marketing side of it for me. […] It was very stressful, partly because when women do things in Hollywood it becomes this story. There was a story around ‘Charlie’s Angels’ that I was creating some feminist manifesto. I was just making an action movie.”

