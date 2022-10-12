Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell Are Totally Ripping Off ‘A Christmas Carol’ in Apple TV+ Movie ‘Spirited’

Comedy duo (and unlikely tap-dancing duo) Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell have the Christmas spirit in "Spirited" teaser.

Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds are ringing in the holidays with a new musical. Apple TV+ has released the first teaser for “Spirited,” an upcoming Christmas movie that sees the two comedic actors teaming up — and squaring off in a tap-dancing battle.

Based on Charles Dickens’ classic novella “A Christmas Carol,” “Spirited” focuses on the Ghost of Christmas Present, portrayed in the original story as a Father Christmas-esque figure. In the (mostly) streaming film, Ferrell plays the spirit, who spends every year selecting a new corrupted person to be visited by him and the ghosts of Christmases Past and Future. However, when he chooses Clint Briggs (Reynolds) as the ghosts’ new project, he winds up getting the script flipped on him by the savvy businessman, who forces the spirit to go through his own past, present, and future.

The trailer contains many references to the original “Christmas Carol,” which seemingly exists in the film both as a story Briggs is familiar with and as real events the Ghost of Christmas Present went through. Footage shows the two jumping through time to Victorian England, where the original novella was set, and the trailer closes with them arguing over the name of one of the story’s characters, Tiny Tim.

“What did they call him? Little Larry, Micro Mike, Super-Small Steve?” Ferrell ponders. “No, Tiny Tim,” an annoyed Reynolds replies.

Alongside Ferrell and Reynolds, the movie also stars Octavia Spencer, Sunita Mani, Patrick Page, Joe Tippett, Marlow Barkley, and Jen Tullock. Sean Anders, who previously directed Ferrell in the 2015 film “Daddy’s Home” and its 2017 sequel, helms the movie and co-wrote the script with John Morris.

The songs for the musical film were written by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, best known for their Oscar-winning work on “La La Land” and their Tony-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen.” The dance numbers were choreographed by Chloe Arnold. Anders and Morris produce the film via Two Grown Men, Ferrell produces with Jessical Elbaum via Gloria Sanchez, and David Koplan and George Dewey via Maximum Effort Productions. Pasek and Paul also executive produce, as does Diana Pokorny.

“Spirited” will release in select theaters on November 11, before hitting streaming on Apple TV+ on November 18. Watch the teaser below. “Elf,” eat your heart out.

