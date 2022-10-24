×
Sean Hayes, Paul Feig, and More Pay Tribute to Late Leslie Jordan

Dustin Lance Black, Marlee Matlin, and Jackée Henry also shared memories of working with the celebrated comedian.

3 hours ago

UNSPECIFIED - FEBRUARY 08: Leslie Jordan co-hosts the announcement of nominees for the 94th Annual Academy Awardson February 08, 2022 in UNSPECIFIED, Unspecified. (Photo by Handout/Getty Images)

Leslie Jordan

Getty Images

Immediately following the news of Leslie Jordan’s tragic passing from a car crash, friends, collaborators, and fans took to social media to share their memories of the Emmy-winning comedian.

“Will and Grace” star Sean Hayes, who frequently acted alongside Jordan during the latter’s guest appearances on the sitcom, called him “one of the funniest people” he ever worked with, and “a unique talent with an enormous, caring heart.”

Paul Feig, who appeared with Jordan in the 1990 film “Ski Patrol,” called Jordan, “A true sweetheart” and said, “The world is a much sadder place without him in it.”

“Under the Banner of Heaven” creator and “Milk” screenwriter Dustin Lance Black expressed his heartbreak over Jordan’s passing on Twitter, referring to the comedian as his “sweet southern sister.” The two bother appeared together in the 2012 documentary “Hollywood to Dollywood.”

Marlee Matlin shared memories of working with Jordan on the 1992 television series “Reasonable Doubts.” Jordan appeared as a recurring character in 16 episodes of the legal drama, which starred Matlin and Mark Harmon.

“Sister, Sister” and “227” star Jackée Henry posted a scene from Jordan’s 2018 Fox series “The Cool Kids,” on which she guest-starred for two episodes.

See other reactions to Jordan’s passing below.

