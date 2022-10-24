Sean Hayes, Paul Feig, and More Pay Tribute to Late Leslie Jordan

Dustin Lance Black, Marlee Matlin, and Jackée Henry also shared memories of working with the celebrated comedian.

Immediately following the news of Leslie Jordan’s tragic passing from a car crash, friends, collaborators, and fans took to social media to share their memories of the Emmy-winning comedian.

“Will and Grace” star Sean Hayes, who frequently acted alongside Jordan during the latter’s guest appearances on the sitcom, called him “one of the funniest people” he ever worked with, and “a unique talent with an enormous, caring heart.”

My heart is broken. Leslie Jordan was one of the funniest people I ever had the pleasure of working with. Everyone who ever met him, loved him. There will never be anyone like him. A unique talent with an enormous, caring heart. You will be missed, my dear friend. 😔❤️ pic.twitter.com/RNKSamoES0 — Sean Hayes (@SeanHayes) October 24, 2022

Paul Feig, who appeared with Jordan in the 1990 film “Ski Patrol,” called Jordan, “A true sweetheart” and said, “The world is a much sadder place without him in it.”

Just devastated at this news. I worked with Leslie as an actor back in the 80s when he and I were in Ski Patrol together and he was just the best. A true sweetheart and such a funny person. The world is a much sadder place without him in it. RIP Leslie. https://t.co/1V6la8cMYE — Paul Feig (@paulfeig) October 24, 2022

“Under the Banner of Heaven” creator and “Milk” screenwriter Dustin Lance Black expressed his heartbreak over Jordan’s passing on Twitter, referring to the comedian as his “sweet southern sister.” The two bother appeared together in the 2012 documentary “Hollywood to Dollywood.”

Related Leslie Jordan Dead: 'Will & Grace' Comedian Was 67

How to Watch the Oscar Nominations Live Related Quentin Tarantino's Favorite Movies: 40 Films the Director Wants You to See

Oscars 2023: Best Actress Predictions

My heart is breaking. Just learned that my brilliant old friend, LESLIE JORDAN, is no longer with us. Rest in peace my sweet southern sister. Your boundless joy will be deeply missed. 💔 — Dustin Lance Black (@DLanceBlack) October 24, 2022

Marlee Matlin shared memories of working with Jordan on the 1992 television series “Reasonable Doubts.” Jordan appeared as a recurring character in 16 episodes of the legal drama, which starred Matlin and Mark Harmon.

I’m so sad to read the news of Leslie Jordan’s passing. He was such a pleasure to work with on my first TV series, Reasonable Doubts. He was at the top of his game and had so much to look forward to. He exuded JOY and LAUGHTER. RIP dear Leslie #LeslieJordan pic.twitter.com/WgmTZjEReG — Marlee Matlin (@MarleeMatlin) October 24, 2022

“Sister, Sister” and “227” star Jackée Henry posted a scene from Jordan’s 2018 Fox series “The Cool Kids,” on which she guest-starred for two episodes.

Completely heartbroken. 💔 Leslie Jordan was a kind spirit and provided us with so many laughs. Rest peacefully, friend. pic.twitter.com/eULoI7C9fW — Jackée Harry (@JackeeHarry) October 24, 2022

See other reactions to Jordan’s passing below.

Dammit Leslie Jordan was so wonderful. Heartbreaking. — Jason IsBOO! (@JasonIsbell) October 24, 2022

I am stunned at the death of Leslie Jordan, who delighted us with his many roles on television and film. The cause of death was a car crash after he suffered a medical emergency. Leslie, we are heartbroken at your loss and will miss your mirth and your inimitable spirit. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan put a smile on the faces of so many, especially with his pandemic videos. What a feat to keep us all laughing and connected in such difficult times… It feels so cruel that this could happen to such a beautiful soul. https://t.co/JKj2t8Km7A — Lynda Carter (@RealLyndaCarter) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan passing away was not the start to the day I wanted :( — Itachi’s Baby Mama (@kornbreadTMFS) October 24, 2022

Not the obituary I wanted to read today. https://t.co/YD5clkBG0s — Dan Savage (@fakedansavage) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan was as talented and genuine as they come. What a ray of sunshine. This is just terrible. — Kevin McHale (@druidDUDE) October 24, 2022

Leslie Jordan. What an angel. Gone much too soon. RIP. ❤️🌈 — billy eichner (@billyeichner) October 24, 2022

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.