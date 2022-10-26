M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Servant’ Gets Premiere Date — and a Trailer — for Final Apple TV+ Season

Starring Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell, the final season of the M. Night Shyamalan-produced series will premiere next year.

In celebration of Halloween, one of the spookier TV shows currently airing has set its end date. “Servant,” the Apple TV+ series, will premiere its fourth and final season on January 13, 2023.

Created by Tony Basgallop and executive produced by director M. Night Shyamalan, “Servant” stars Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell as Dorothy and Sean Turner, a married couple reeling from the death of their infant son Jericho, which left Dorothy in a catatonic state. In an effort to help his wife heal, Sean begins transitory object therapy with a lifelike “reborn” doll, and the two hire a nanny, Leanne (Nell Tiger Free), to move in and look after the “baby.” But when Sean and Dorothy’s brother Julian (Rupert Grint) grows suspicious of the seemingly supernatural Leanne, they stumble upon a bizarre conspiracy involving a cult with its own agenda involving the family.

Season 4 picks up after the events of the third season, in which Leanne kidnapped Jericho — now mysteriously a living child — from the Turner’s home, and Dorothy fell into a coma. As Sean and Julian attempt to care for Dorothy, Leanne begins a war against the cult, the Church of Lesser Saints, which balloons into a conflict that threatens the Turners, their neighborhood, and the city of Philadelphia.

Related The Apple TV+ Price Hike Isn't a Money Grab -- It's Something Else Entirely

Apple TV+ Programming Doesn't Have Ads. How Long Will That Last? Related 42 Great Films That Failed at the Box Office

Martin Scorsese's Favorite Movies: 50 Films the Director Wants You to See

Shyamalan executive produces the series with Basgallop, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Taylor Latham, Larissa E. Michel, Steve Tisch, and Todd Black. Directors for the upcoming season include Shyamalan, his daughter Ishana Night Shyamalan, Carlo Mirabella-Davis, Dylan Holmes, Celine Held & Logan George, Kitty Green, Nimrod Antal, Veronika Franz, and Severin Fiala. Writers for the show include Ishana Night Shyamalan, Alyssa Clark, Laura Marks, Devin Conroy, Henry Chaisson, Amy Louise Johnson, and Kara Lee Corthon. Blinding Edge and Escape Artists serve as the production companies behind the show.

Shyamalan’s next film, the Dave Bautista-starring thriller “Knock at the Cabin,” is also set to release next year, arriving in theaters on February 3. Season 4 of “Servant” will consist of 10 episodes. The installments will debut weekly, with the series concluding March 17. Apple TV+ also released a teaser for the upcoming season, which recaps the first three seasons of the series.

Watch the Season 4 trailer below.

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.