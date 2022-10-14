Bill Murray Made 9-Year-Old Seth Green Cry Backstage at ‘SNL’: ‘I Was Horrified’

Green was just 9 years old when Murray threw him into a trash can as part of a "power play" backstage.

Amid the multiple sexual assault allegations against Bill Murray, Seth Green shared a story of Murray’s “power play” backstage at “Saturday Night Live.”

Green was just 9 years old when Murray physically grabbed him out of anger while hosting the holiday “SNL” episode. “When I was 9 years old, I did a spot on ‘Saturday Night Live’ when Mary Gross was one of the on-the-scene anchor people for the news, and she did a whole thing about what kids think about the Christmas holiday,” Green explained during the “Good Mythical Morning” YouTube show.

“[Murray] saw me sitting on the arm of this chair and made a big fuss about me being in his seat,” Green continued. “And I was like, ‘That is absurd. I am sitting on the arm of this couch. There are several lengths of this sofa. Kindly eff off.’ And he was like, ‘That’s my chair.'”

Green’s mother encouraged him to move so Murray could sit in his preferred seat, but Green remained.

“Are you this much of a jerk?” the “Austin Powers” actor reflected as an adult. “This rude to tell a 9-year-old to get out of your chair. What is this power play?”

Green alleged that Murray then “picked me up by my ankles and held me upside down” to physically move him from the chair while calling Green “trash.”

“He dangled me over a trash can and he was like, ‘The trash goes in the trash can,'” Green said. “And I was screaming, and I swung my arms, flailed wildly, full contact with his balls. He dropped me in the trash can, the trash can falls over. I was horrified. I ran away, hid under the table in my dressing room and just cried.”

Former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Rob Schneider recently said during SiriusXM’s “The Jim Norton & Sam Roberts Show” (via The Hollywood Reporter) that Murray “absolutely hated” the “SNL” cast when he hosted.

“I mean, seething,” Schneider said. “He hated Chris Farley with a passion, like he was just seething looking at him.”

Schneider continued that Murray “really hated [Adam] Sandler too” since “he just wasn’t into that groove of it, you know? And Sandler was just committed to it, and just like…as soon as he would get on, you could see the audience just ate him up.”

Murray’s past co-star Geena Davis opened up about a toxic workplace experience with Murray while making the 1990 film “Quick Change,” where he tried using a massage device on her and violently yelled about her professionalism.

“The way he behaved at the first meeting…I should have walked out of that or profoundly defended myself, in which case I wouldn’t have got the part,” Davis said. “I could have avoided that treatment if I’d known how to react or what to do during the audition. But, you know, I was so non-confrontational that I just didn’t. There’s no point in regretting things, and yet, here I was regretting. It wasn’t my fault.”

Murray’s misconduct towards female counterparts also led to a paused production of Aziz Ansari’s directorial debut “Being Mortal” after a complaint was filed citing inappropriate behavior.

