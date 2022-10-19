There’s a New ‘Silent Hill’ Film in Development

2006 "Silent Hill" director Christophe Gans returns to direct a movie based on the second installment in the classic horror video-game series.

“Return to Silent Hill,” a horror film based on the classic Konami survival/horror video-game series, is in development. The news was announced at the end of a livestream dedicated to announcing new titles in the franchise.

Christophe Gans, who directed 2006’s “Silent Hill,” based on the first game in the series, was confirmed to direct the film. He appeared in a video message during the livestream to discuss the project. In addition, Victor Hadida, who executive produced the 2006 film, will return to produce “Return.” Gans confirmed that the movie would adapt the second game in the franchise, which was announced to receive an upcoming remake for the Playstation 5 during the same livestream.

“The film tells a story of a young guy coming back to Silent Hill, where he has known a great love,” Gans said during the livestream. “And what he is going to find is a pure nightmare.”

Created by video game director Keiichiro Toyama, the “Silent Hill” franchise focuses on the titular abandoned small town, which is covered with fog and brimming with monsters. Each game follows a new protagonist as they stumble upon Silent Hill and wind up struggling to survive, often confronting their darkest traumas in the process.

“Silent Hill 2,” released in 2001 for the Playstation 2, is widely regarded as the best game in the series and one of the best games of all time. It was a financial success with over a million copies sold in its first month. The game’s story centers on James Sunderland, a young man who receives a letter from his deceased wife urging him back to Silent Hill, where they once had an idyllic vacation, promising she’s waiting there for him.

Gans’ original 2006 film starred Radha Mitchell as Rose, a mother searching for her missing daughter in Silent Hill. Other cast members included Sean Bean, Laurie Holden, Deborah Kara Unger, Kim Coates, Tanya Allen, Alice Krige, and Jodelle Ferland. The film was a financial success at the time, grossing $100 million worldwide off of a $50 million production budget. Reviews at the time were generally negative, although the film has several defenders today and was better received by fans of the games. A sequel to the film, “Silent Hill: Revelation,” which adapted the third game in the series, was released in 2012, with Gans replaced as director by M. J. Bassett. That film received similarly negative reviews and grossed $56 million worldwide.

In addition to “Return to Silent Hill” and the remake of “Silent Hill 2,” Konami announced several other projects in the video game franchise during the livestream, including the games “Silent Hill Townfall” and “Silent Hill f.” The three games will be the first entries in the franchise in over 10 years, after the 2012 release of the eighth game in the franchise “Silent Hill: Downpour.”

