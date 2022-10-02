Nicole Kidman’s AMC Ad Takes a Dark Turn in Hilarious ‘SNL’ Parody

The sketch takes "heartbreak feels good in a place like this" to an extreme new level.

For many movie fans, Nicole Kidman’s ubiquitous presence at AMC theaters has been one of the best parts of post-pandemic moviegoing. The “Moulin Rouge!” star went viral for her AMC ad, which airs before every movie and emphasizes the importance of the communal moviegoing experience. So viral, in fact, that a “Saturday Night Live” parody sketch was probably inevitable.

Season 48 of the beloved sketch comedy show kicked off on Saturday night, complete with a tribute to Kidman’s commercial. Chloe Feinbaum plays Kidman in the fake ad, which essentially begins a shot-for-shot remake of the real thing. Everything seems normal, with Feinbaum delivering Kidman’s now-iconic lines like “somehow, heartbreak feels good in a place like this.”

But it’s quickly revealed that things are not as they seem. Slowly, all of the extras in the movie theater begin to stand up and salute the screen before repeatedly chanting “heartbreak feels good in a place like this” in a cult-like fashion. Naturally, this leads to Kidman harnessing the power of everyone in the room and turning into a superhero before our eyes. She levitates and starts shooting lightning out of her limbs, causing the entire theater to vibrate (much to the disdain of an apathetic AMC employee). When her power trip is over, Kidman returns to her seat and prepares to watch a movie as if nothing happened.

Cinephiles who have enjoyed seeing Kidman’s face at the multiplex can rest easy knowing that a new ad is in the works. The Oscar winner recently re-upped her deal with AMC and will continue to appear in ads for another year.

“As Nicole Kidman reminds us in AMC’s now iconic and revered advertising campaign, given that Hollywood has great stories to tell, it’s clear that movie fans are ever so eager to enjoy those dazzling images on AMC’s huge solo screens,” CEO Adam Aron said on a recent earnings call. “Speaking of Nicole, our ad campaign was so effective that we signed her to be our spokesperson for another full year.”

You can watch the “Saturday Night Live” parody sketch “Nicole Kidman AMC Ad” below:

Sign Up: Stay on top of the latest breaking film and TV news! Sign up for our Email Newsletters here.